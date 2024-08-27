Prime Factors Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2024

"We are convinced that the seamless orchestration of data security, especially with architectures that simplify complexity and enable crypto-agility, is instrumental in helping to tackle the challenges that lay ahead for modern enterprises." - Justin Teitt, COO, Prime Factors Post this

"We continue to see solutions on the market that cobble together independent products and market them as a data security platform," said Justin Teitt, COO of Prime Factors. "However, we believe a more well-integrated approach is when a broad spectrum of data security functionality can be delivered in a single code base. We are convinced that the seamless orchestration of data security, especially with architectures that simplify complexity and enable crypto-agility, is instrumental in helping to tackle the challenges that lay ahead for modern enterprises."

Gartner research explains that "Crypto-agility is the capability to transparently swap out encryption algorithms and related artifacts in an application, replacing them with newer, different and, presumably, safer algorithms."

"We are confident that protecting data at the application layer, before it is used, moved, or stored, is the highest level of data security, but it also presents some of the most complex challenges, especially when things change," said Teitt. "We believe that one of the best ways for enterprises to keep up with the constant changes in regulations, technologies, computing, and data protection requirements is to deploy architectures that centralize control over how data is protected and revealed and allow changes to be made to every aspect (algorithms, keys, controls, techniques, masks, etc.) of how data is secured, without needing to re-architect or re-integrate applications. This concept of crypto-agility, or what our team at Prime Factors often refers to as 'data protection agility,' has been our central focus in the development of EncryptRIGHT."

*Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2024, Andrew Bales, July 29, 2024.

About Prime Factors

Prime Factors is a global leader in applied data protection software, helping to secure an open and collaborative digital world. Data has never been more plentiful or more valuable, and the protection of sensitive data has never been more complex. With a focus on application-level data protection, software solutions from Prime Factors help to simplify the complexities associated with protecting sensitive information where it is most at risk. For 40 years, Prime Factors has served more than 1,000 customers across six continents in a variety of industries, including 80% of the top financial institutions in North America, with cryptographic software solutions for payments, information exchange, and general data protection. http://www.primefactors.com Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About EncryptRIGHT®

Leveraging a Data Security Governance approach, EncryptRIGHT defines and enforces how data is protected, who can access secure data, and what form the data takes when access is granted. In a single code base, EncryptRIGHT combines a variety of different security techniques, including encryption, hashing, digital signing, redaction masking, tokenization, and dynamic data masking, along with role-based access controls, and audit logging and reporting, to robustly define and enforce data privacy. By abstracting data protection policies from application programming, EncryptRIGHT delivers application-native data protection in just a few lines of code – significantly simplifying the enforcement of data protection in a way that drastically reduces implementation times, while enforcing a complete separation of duties between information security and application programming. EncryptRIGHT delivers application-level data protection, simplified.

