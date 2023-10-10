Prime Factors Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Privacy, 2023

"We've spent a great deal of effort architecting EncryptRIGHT in a way that helps simplify implementing data security within the DSG framework while allowing the crypto agility needed to future-proof data security and privacy." - Jose Diaz, Vice President of Products and Services, Prime Factors. Tweet this

"We continue to see the scope and complexity of data privacy grow," said Henry Cheli, President of Prime Factors. "The rapid expansion of applicable privacy laws and the continued growth in the sheer volume of sensitive data that most enterprises create and manage seem to make protecting data and enforcing privacy harder over time, even as it is becoming more important. We believe that solutions must be able to proactively reduce risk, while also reducing complexity. This has been the inspiration for product development for EncryptRIGHT."

Gartner discusses the business impact of Data Security Governance (DSG), citing that "DSG offers a balanced approach to define how data is accessed and used to support business performance objectives and client experience, while enforcing appropriate data security and privacy controls to mitigate risks," and adds that "Data security policies are needed to guide the implementation of consistent data access privileges security controls across a portfolio of datasets." Gartner suggests that "Proactive risk reduction can be achieved through competent data life cycle governance and pseudonymization techniques, such as encryption, masking and tokenization."

"We agree that the coupling of pseudonymization techniques, such as encryption, masking, and tokenization can help to proactively reduce risk, but we also believe it's imperative that this is not done at the expense of adding more complexity or locking oneself into a security posture that cannot easily adapt with time," said Jose Diaz, Vice President of Products and Services at Prime Factors. "We've spent a great deal of effort architecting EncryptRIGHT in a way that helps simplify implementing data security within the DSG framework while allowing the crypto agility needed to future-proof data security and privacy."

About Prime Factors

Prime Factors is a global leader in applied data protection software, helping to secure an open and collaborative digital world. Data has never been more plentiful or more valuable, and the protection of sensitive data has never been more complex. With a focus on application-level data protection, software solutions from Prime Factors help to simplify the complexities associated with protecting sensitive information where it is most at risk. For 40 years, Prime Factors has served more than 1,000 customers across six continents in a variety of industries, including 80% of the top financial institutions in North America, with cryptographic software solutions for payments, information exchange, and general data protection. http://www.primefactors.com Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About EncryptRIGHT®

Leveraging a Data Security Governance approach, EncryptRIGHT defines and enforces how data is protected, who can access secure data, and what form the data takes when access is granted. In a single code base, EncryptRIGHT combines a variety of different security techniques, including encryption, hashing, digital signing, redaction masking, tokenization, and dynamic data masking, along with role-based access controls, audit logging, and reporting, to robustly define and enforce data privacy. By abstracting data protection policies from application programming, EncryptRIGHT delivers application-native data protection in just a few lines of code – significantly simplifying the enforcement of data protection in a way that drastically reduces implementation times, while enforcing a complete separation of duties between information security and application programming. EncryptRIGHT delivers application-level data protection, simplified.

