Prime Factors Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Privacy, 2024

"We understand that the stakes are high, and we believe that emerging regulations, standards, and compliance requirements will continue to drive both the growth and complexity of data protection use cases, especially as enterprises leverage a variety of security techniques together to enforce privacy of data at the moment it is created or consumed in applications," said Juan Asenjo, Prime Factors Director of Product Management. "Prime Factors remains passionate about creating data privacy solutions that help simplify this complexity while also minimizing deployment times and cost of ownership."

In the report, Gartner states, "FPE (Format-Preserving Encryption) is an important anonymization technique to support data protection, compliance and privacy requirements. It can also reduce the risk of data residency, hacking or insider threats by controlling access to data." Gartner explains that "FPE helps organizations meet data protection and privacy regulations and data residency requirements to protect personal, health, credit card and financial data, and to adhere to data breach disclosure regulations."

However, Gartner cautions that "Encryption keys not managed by resilient life cycle best practices and EKM (Enterprise Key Management] could lead to the loss of larger amounts of data if the encryption keys are lost." Gartner recommends that enterprises "Ensure FPE is deployed and managed as part of EKM to ensure consistent centralized policy control and strong crypto-agility, and avoid control by nonsecurity admins if provided natively by a platform" and "Monitor and audit all user and administrator access to sensitive data, even when FPE is deployed."

The research also points out that "Proactive risk reduction can be achieved through competent data life cycle governance and pseudonymization techniques, such as encryption, masking and tokenization." The report recommends to "Look for vendors that enable integration to a broader enterprise key management system and complementary encryption and privacy-enhancing computation techniques."

"We see one of the most important aspects of modern data protection and privacy as the ability to couple various security techniques for the overall improvement of security," Asenjo said. "Centralized data protection policies that leverage a broad spectrum of security functionality - FPE with robust key management, flexible tokenization, dynamic and static data-masking, hashing, digital signing –– wrapped with the traceability and reporting functionality that can limit any default access to sensitive data. Prime Factors has developed EncryptRIGHT with the goal of delivering this functionality with a crypto-agile application architecture that allows enterprises to swap out algorithms, keys, or security techniques without costly re-work, making it easier than ever to protect sensitive data and to help keep up with the evolving needs of data protection and privacy."

*Gartner, Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2024, Bernard Woo, Stefan Dumitrescu, July 29, 2024.

Prime Factors is a global leader in applied data protection software, helping to secure an open and collaborative digital world. Data has never been more plentiful or more valuable, and the protection of sensitive data has never been more complex. With a focus on application-level data protection, software solutions from Prime Factors help to simplify the complexities associated with protecting sensitive information where it is most at risk. For 40 years, Prime Factors has served more than 1,000 customers across six continents in a variety of industries, including 80% of the top financial institutions in North America, with cryptographic software solutions for payments, information exchange, and general data protection. http://www.primefactors.com Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Leveraging a Data Security Governance approach, EncryptRIGHT defines and enforces how data is protected, who can access secure data, and what form the data takes when access is granted. In a single code base, EncryptRIGHT combines a variety of different security techniques, including encryption, hashing, digital signing, redaction masking, tokenization, and dynamic data masking, along with role-based access controls, and audit logging and reporting, to robustly define and enforce data privacy. By abstracting data protection policies from application programming, EncryptRIGHT delivers application-native data protection in just a few lines of code – significantly simplifying the enforcement of data protection in a way that drastically reduces implementation times, while enforcing a complete separation of duties between information security and application programming. EncryptRIGHT delivers application-level data protection, simplified.

