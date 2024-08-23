Prime Psychiatry Launches Specialized Psychological Testing and Mental Health Services in Austin, Texas

We are introducing comprehensive mental health solutions and specialized psychological testing in the heart of Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Psychiatry is excited to announce the opening of its new Austin location, expanding access to comprehensive mental health services, including specialized psychological testing. Located at 5910 Courtyard Dr, Suite 330, Austin, TX 78731, this new facility offers an array of mental health services tailored to meet the needs of children, adolescents, and adults in the Austin community. The clinic also provides advanced treatment options such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato® nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression.

Prime Psychiatry's Austin expansion is fueled by its acquisition of Austin Psychiatric Consultants (APC), a well-respected practice known for delivering expert psychiatric care in Central Texas. This acquisition reinforces Prime Psychiatry's commitment to offering high-quality, innovative care and enhances its capacity to provide specialized psychological testing and comprehensive assessments for conditions such as ADHD, anxiety disorders, learning disabilities, and more. By integrating APC's expertise and experience, Prime Psychiatry is poised to deliver unparalleled mental health support to the Austin area.

Key Features and Highlights:

Specialized Psychological Testing: Prime Psychiatry's Austin location now offers in-depth psychological evaluations to accurately diagnose a wide range of mental health conditions. These assessments are essential in developing personalized treatment plans that effectively address the unique needs of each patient.

location now offers in-depth psychological evaluations to accurately diagnose a wide range of mental health conditions. These assessments are essential in developing personalized treatment plans that effectively address the unique needs of each patient. State-of-the-Art Therapies: Access to advanced treatments like TMS Therapy and Spravato® nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression.

Telepsychiatry for Austin Residents: Convenient, accessible care through telepsychiatry services, ensuring mental health support is readily available to everyone in Austin and the surrounding areas.

Quote from the Executive Team:

Dr. Doreen Landrum, Ph.D, Director of Psychological Services at Prime Psychiatry Austin at stated: "Our new Austin location represents a significant step in our mission to provide exceptional mental health care across Texas. With our specialized psychological testing and advanced treatment options, we are well-equipped to serve the diverse needs of the Austin community, ensuring that every individual has access to the mental health care they deserve."

Contact Information:

Psychological Testing Inquiries: 512-402-8073

General Inquiries: 512-777-2891

5910 Courtyard Dr, STE 330, Austin, TX 78731

78731 primepsychiatrymd.com

About Prime Psychiatry:

Prime Psychiatry is a leader in mental health care across Texas, offering a wide range of services, including psychiatric evaluations, counseling, advanced therapies, and specialized psychological testing. With locations in Austin, Frisco, Plano, and Southlake, Prime Psychiatry is dedicated to providing innovative and compassionate care to all Texans.

Our Services Include:

Counseling

Child & Adolescent Mental Health

Medication Management

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

Spravato

Telepsychiatry

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Psychiatric Services

OCD Treatment

Panic Disorder Treatment

Treatment-Resistant Depression

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Substance Abuse Treatment

Bipolar Disorder Treatment

ADHD Treatment

PTSD Treatment

Anxiety Treatment

Depression Treatment

Media Contact

Dr. Efosa Airuehia, Prime Psychiatry, 1 512-777-2891, [email protected], https://www.primepsychiatrymd.com/

SOURCE Prime Psychiatry