Prime Psychiatry Offers FDA-Cleared TMS Therapy as a Non-Invasive Treatment for Depression

Prime Psychiatry introduces Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy, a non-invasive solution for depression. With FDA clearance, this 36-session treatment enhances patient lives, offering convenience without sedation or anesthesia, making mental health services accessible and transformative at their Frisco and Plano offices.

FRISCO, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Psychiatry, a prominent mental health clinic in Frisco and Plano, now offers Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy, a cutting-edge, non-invasive treatment for depression.

FDA-cleared TMS Therapy stimulates nerve cells in the brain using magnetic fields, providing a safe and effective alternative for managing depression. The clinic has witnessed remarkable results, transforming the lives of many individuals struggling with depression.

The treatment course comprises 36 sessions over 6-9 weeks at Prime Psychiatry's offices, allowing patients to undergo therapy comfortably while staying awake and alert. TMS Therapy, which does not necessitate anesthesia or sedation, offers a convenient and accessible choice for individuals seeking relief from depression.

In addition to TMS Therapy, Prime Psychiatry offers a range of services, including Depression Treatment, TelePsychiatry, Medication Management, Spravato Therapy, and various mental health treatments for conditions such as anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, and bipolar disorder.

For patient convenience, Prime Psychiatry's services are available on weekdays and Saturdays, with flexible office hours for scheduling appointments. With locations in both Frisco and Plano, individuals looking to enhance their mental well-being can easily access the clinic's offerings.

