Prime Retail Opportunity: Village Beach Marketplace Offers Turnkey Grocery Store Setup

"This opportunity isn't only about business; it's about enriching the local community. A thriving grocery store contributes to the neighborhood's vitality, and we are excited to see how the next operator can positively impact the residents of Fort Pierce and their daily lives". said Jason Keen, Owner of Village Beach Market. Renowned as a leader in the auction and business solutions sector, SAM Auctions is orchestrating the sale of equipment and assets from Village Beach Marketplace. Their extensive national reach, coupled with membership in the National Grocery Association (NGA), uniquely positions them to facilitate this transaction.

"This presents an exceptional chance for all grocery store entrepreneurs to fast-track their business dreams, potentially opening their doors in under 30 days—a feat that typically takes months if not years to achieve," said Scott Hoek, VP of Business Development for SAM Auctions. Complementing the property, the equipment offering is nearly new, with most items having seen less than one month of use. This presents an exceptional opportunity for a proactive grocery store operator to swiftly establish their presence, potentially even before the upcoming Christmas season. With the equipment primed for operation, the new business could be fully operational before Christmas and well in advance of Florida's bustling winter season starting in January.

SAM Auctions; selection for this venture is based on their extensive experience in the Florida grocery market, ensuring a seamless transition for the prospective business operator. Interested parties have the flexibility to negotiate with Village Beach Market for a fair market price on the equipment package and collaborate with the landlord to assume or renegotiate the lease. Buyers are under no obligation to purchase the entire package and can make offers on specific items.

About SAM Auctions:

SAM Auctions is a prominent auction and business solutions company with a national reach. As members of the National Grocery Association (NGA), they specialize in facilitating auctions and business transactions within the grocery industry. For more information, visit: https://samauctions.com/.

About Village Beach Market:

Village Beach Market continues to be a thriving grocery store located in Vero Beach, FL. They are offering equipment and assets at the Fort Pierce location to a motivated grocery store operator eager to capitalize on this unique opportunity.

Scott Hoek, SAM Auctions, 1 6168135794, [email protected], www.samauctions.com

John Lines, SAM Auctions, 1 6027224416, [email protected], www.samauctions.com

