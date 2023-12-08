Prime Retail Opportunity: Village Beach Marketplace Offers Turnkey Grocery Store Setup

Village Beach Marketplace of Fort Pierce, Florida is paving the way for a lucrative business opportunity targeted at grocery store operators. The property's landlord is eager to secure a new tenant, specifically a grocery store operator with the vision to assume the existing lease or negotiate a new one. This presents an exceptional opportunity for a proactive grocery store operator to swiftly establish their presence, potentially even before the upcoming Christmas season.
FORT PIERCE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The former Village Beach Marketplace nestled in the heart of Fort Pierce, Florida, is looking for a new operator, paving the way for a lucrative business opportunity. This strategic move by Village Beach Market to focus on its other core business priorities stands to benefit the Fort Pierce Community, the landlord, and the prospective buyer of the equipment, presenting a win-win scenario for all parties involved.
The property's landlord is looking to secure a new tenant for this recently renovated space. Whether a grocery store operator or a specialty store with the vision to assume the existing lease or negotiate a new one this turn key opportunity could be great for the next tenant. The operator would have the opportunity to acquire the package of equipment, making it an ideal match for a business looking to take advantage of this unique offering. The stores layout has been thoughtfully designed, featuring a state-of-the-art kitchen area tailored for those interested in offering hot, fresh foods, along with well-prepared wine and grocery sections ready for effective merchandising.
"This opportunity isn't only about business; it's about enriching the local community. A thriving grocery store contributes to the neighborhood's vitality, and we are excited to see how the next operator can positively impact the residents of Fort Pierce and their daily lives". said Jason Keen, Owner of Village Beach Market. Renowned as a leader in the auction and business solutions sector, SAM Auctions is orchestrating the sale of equipment and assets from Village Beach Marketplace. Their extensive national reach, coupled with membership in the National Grocery Association (NGA), uniquely positions them to facilitate this transaction.
"This presents an exceptional chance for all grocery store entrepreneurs to fast-track their business dreams, potentially opening their doors in under 30 days—a feat that typically takes months if not years to achieve," said Scott Hoek, VP of Business Development for SAM Auctions. Complementing the property, the equipment offering is nearly new, with most items having seen less than one month of use. This presents an exceptional opportunity for a proactive grocery store operator to swiftly establish their presence, potentially even before the upcoming Christmas season. With the equipment primed for operation, the new business could be fully operational before Christmas and well in advance of Florida's bustling winter season starting in January.
SAM Auctions; selection for this venture is based on their extensive experience in the Florida grocery market, ensuring a seamless transition for the prospective business operator. Interested parties have the flexibility to negotiate with Village Beach Market for a fair market price on the equipment package and collaborate with the landlord to assume or renegotiate the lease. Buyers are under no obligation to purchase the entire package and can make offers on specific items.
About SAM Auctions:
SAM Auctions is a prominent auction and business solutions company with a national reach. As members of the National Grocery Association (NGA), they specialize in facilitating auctions and business transactions within the grocery industry. For more information, visit: https://samauctions.com/.
About Village Beach Market:
Village Beach Market continues to be a thriving grocery store located in Vero Beach, FL. They are offering equipment and assets at the Fort Pierce location to a motivated grocery store operator eager to capitalize on this unique opportunity.
Media Contact
Scott Hoek, SAM Auctions, 1 6168135794, [email protected], www.samauctions.com
John Lines, SAM Auctions, 1 6027224416, [email protected], www.samauctions.com
SOURCE SAM Auctions
