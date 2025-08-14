Prime Roots Redefines the Deli Counter with the Only Meat That Won't Kill You

Fresh-sliced, full-flavor, and free of the stuff you don't want, Prime Roots Fungi-Based Meats are now available in 30+ states

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deli meats are finally getting a clean-label upgrade, and Prime Roots is leading the charge. The Berkeley-based company has introduced a new line of freshly sliced deli staples made from fungi-derived protein, specifically mycelium, likened to the root-like structure of mushrooms. This naturally umami-rich superprotein delivers everything you love about deli classics without any of the health baggage. No nitrates, no cholesterol, no GMOs, and no mystery ingredients. Just real flavor that fits real lives.

Prime Roots plant-based meats are already winning over flexitarians, wellness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and yes, concerned parents. Designed for modern eaters who want to feel good about what they're feeding themselves and their families, these meats are chef-crafted, protein-packed, and better for you in every way.

Unlike traditional deli meats, plant-based meats are completely free from cholesterol, hormones, antibiotics, and preservatives. They're also gluten-free, soy-free, and made without artificial ingredients and made from whole food proteins, not ultra-processed plants, meeting the needs of people managing everything from heart health to inflammation, allergies to blood pressure, or simply trying to eat clean without giving up flavor.

"We created Prime Roots to bring joy back to the deli counter," said Kimberlie Le, Prime Roots Co-Founder. "You shouldn't have to choose between flavor and your health, or the health of the planet. This is the only meat that won't kill you, and it's made for everyone who wants to eat well and live better."

Whether you're packing a lunchbox, building a quick desk lunch, or grazing through dinner with a glass of wine, fungi-based meats were made to fit into every lifestyle.

Prime Roots Plant-Based Meats Lineup:

Smoked Turkey

Cracked Pepper Turkey

Smoked Ham

Black Forest Ham

Salami

Cupping Pizza Pepperoni

Bacon

These deli meats slice, sizzle, and serve just like the real thing, perfect for everything from sandwiches and wraps to pizzas, boards, or breakfast burritos. They taste so good, even die-hard meat eaters are making the switch.

Prime Roots plant-based meats are also significantly better for the planet. They use 92% less water, require 91% less land, and generate 89% less water pollution compared to conventional meats, while avoiding nearly 9kg of CO₂ per kilogram of product.

Prime Roots' products are now available in over 30 states (and counting) through select grocery stores, delis, and restaurants, marking a massive step forward in sustainable food that doesn't sacrifice taste.

To find Prime Roots near you, visit www.primeroots.com.

