PrimeCare America and Brightn Partner to Expand Access to AI-Powered Mental Wellness Across Healthcare Networks

PrimeCare America, a national healthcare solutions firm specializing in 340B program management, has partnered with Cedar Rapids-based Brightn, an AI-powered mental wellness platform, to provide preventive mental health services across healthcare networks and employer groups.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimeCare America, a national leader in 340B program management and pharmacy benefit solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Brightn, an AI-powered mental wellness platform, to deliver preventive mental health support across healthcare networks and employer groups nationwide.

Mental health-related absenteeism has surged 300% in recent years, yet 58% of employees remain uncomfortable discussing mental health at work. Research shows mental health interventions deliver a $4 return on every $1 invested (WHO), with companies like Salesforce achieving 42% reductions in sick days through comprehensive mental health programs.

PrimeCare's network of 340B partners, pharmacy organizations, and employer groups will gain access to Brightn's AI-powered wellness platform: featuring personalized journaling, evidence-based coping tools, mood tracking, and the Brightn Zone, a proprietary weekly framework built around Health, Wealth, and Purpose. Together, the two companies will expand meaningful mental health support to thousands of healthcare professionals, patients, and families nationwide.

"At PrimeCare America, our mission is rooted in supporting vulnerable and underserved communities through the power of 340B programs. We're thrilled to partner with Brightn to help our covered entities and clients expand their care offerings to include mental health services - an essential step toward more holistic, equitable healthcare."

– Jared McMahan, President of PrimeCare America

The partnership represents a strategic alignment of missions. PrimeCare's 340B program serves safety-net healthcare providers that care for vulnerable and underserved populations, the same communities where mental health resources are often least accessible. By embedding preventive mental wellness into existing 340B pharmacy and care management workflows, the collaboration extends mental health support to populations that need it most.

The integrated approach focuses on prevention rather than crisis intervention, helping organizations reduce burnout, improve medication adherence, and lower the total cost of care while supporting whole-person wellness.

"Mental health resources should be available for everyone. I've seen too many people hit rock bottom before asking for help. PrimeCare shares our belief that prevention is key. You don't wait until someone is in crisis to act. This partnership strengthens early, everyday access to wellness tools that create measurable, lasting change."

– Jeffrey Johnston, Founder and CEO of Brightn.

Brightn's approach has demonstrated measurable impact, with 30-day user retention rates three times higher than leading meditation apps like Calm and Headspace. The platform's AI-guided tools address a critical gap: while 1 in 5 Americans experiences mental health challenges annually, only 47% receive treatment. Brightn's low-barrier, stigma-free approach meets people where they are.

The collaboration leverages both companies' Midwestern roots and commitment to making healthcare more accessible. By combining PrimeCare's three decades of experience serving safety-net providers with Brightn's behavioral science-backed technology, the partnership creates a scalable model for proactive mental health support in both clinical and workplace settings.

About PrimeCare America

Founded over 30 years ago, PrimeCare America provides comprehensive healthcare solutions for 340B entities, employer plans, pharmacies, and providers. Its programs help organizations reduce costs, strengthen patient relationships, and enhance outcomes through bundled payment networks, transparent PBM services, and advisory support. Learn more atwww.primecareamerica.com.

About Brightn

Brightn is an AI-powered mental wellness platform that makes preventive mental health support accessible and engaging. Built in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brightn helps individuals build sustainable well-being across health, wealth, and purpose through evidence-based tools, including guided journaling, mood tracking, and personalized habit support. Learn more atwww.brightnapp.com.

Download the Brightn app today atwww.brightn.app

Media Contact

Emilie Mauricio, Brightn, 1 319-899-3400, [email protected], brightn.app

SOURCE Brightn