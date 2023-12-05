primeFORCE, LLC, announces the definitive sale of its UKG practice

primeFORCE, LLC, strategically focuses on expanding archive and benefits management businesses.

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- primeFORCE, LLC, which has earned a distinguished reputation providing Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) Workforce Dimensions and Workforce Central technology and consulting services, is announcing the definitive sale of its UKG Services Practice to ATS Management Consulting, LLC (ATS). This strategic divestment allows primeFORCE to focus on its expanding archive and benefits management businesses while continuing to provide exceptional service to its valued clients.

With this mutually beneficial acquisition, ATS, which partners exclusively with UKG, will expand its UKG solutions implementation and consulting services offering, and primeFORCE's clients will continue to receive the same high-caliber consulting services and support from the same team of people they have come to rely on. This transition ensures ATS will be well-positioned to be a full-suite UKG implementation partner and provide clients with expertise across the entire spectrum of UKG solutions.

"While transitioning out of our UKG Services Practice was a difficult decision, we are thrilled about the new opportunities this move brings. It allows us to dedicate our resources and energy on our growing primeARCHIVE solution that supports customers who are migrating from their legacy workforce management software and our benefits management platform known as primeBENEFITS," said Spencer Thomas, General Manager of primeFORCE. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions remains unwavering. We would like to express our profound gratitude to our clients, partners, and team members who have been an integral part of our journey and are confident that this strategic decision will strengthen our position in the archive market and enable us to better serve our clients' evolving needs. We are optimistic that the UKG Services Practice will continue to flourish under ATS's stewardship." For more information, please contact primeFORCE relations at [email protected]

About primeFORCE:

Since 2014, primeFORCE, as an affiliate of Prime Care Technologies, Inc. (PCT), took over the practice of providing UKG hosting and consulting services to UKG workforce management customers, which PCT had been providing since 2005. These services were merged with primeFORCE's world-class employee benefits platform and archive solution to help clients optimize workforce management while maintaining compliance with legacy systems. Providing personalized peace of mind to customers in more than 40 states, primeFORCE's efficiency-driven workforce solutions put hours back in the day, enabling employers to focus on their best investment: their employees.

Media Contact

Spencer Thomas, primeFORCE, 1 865-603-6763, [email protected], Primeforcetech.com

SOURCE primeFORCE