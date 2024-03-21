PrimePay Announces Reagan Evans as New Chief Revenue Officer

"We are excited for Reagan to join PrimePay, and look forward to his leadership in accelerating successes for our sales team," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. Post this

Recently, Evans served as the Senior Vice President of Revenue at MANTA, specializing in data lineage solutions. His leadership played a crucial role in driving their growth, ultimately leading to its acquisition by IBM. With nearly a decade of experience in various sales leadership roles within the HCM industry, Evans is recognized for his skillful management of global sales teams, his innovative approaches to driving new business initiatives, his expertise in optimizing sales performance, and his strategic utilization of data insights for informed decision-making.

"I am thrilled to join the PrimePay team and bring my experience and passion in driving revenue to the organization," said Evans. "In my new role, I'm proud to be focused on expanding on the thousands of clients that already count on PrimePay for their HCM and payroll needs."

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

