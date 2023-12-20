PrimePay Announces Two New Leaders as Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

"PrimePay is excited to welcome Suzanne and Mike to our organization, and we look forward to their expertise helping our organization both efficiently and effectively accelerate growth," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. Post this

Mike Barbary, General Counsel: Barbary joins PrimePay after heading up Legal & Strategy for multiple emerging fintechs using AI to digitalize global trade. He specializes in SaaS transactions, focusing on licensing expert solutions to bankers, lawyers, accountants, and HCM professionals. Barbary is responsible for overseeing the company's commercial agreements, IP and legal matters, and its regulatory compliance strategy.

"PrimePay is excited to welcome Suzanne and Mike to our organization, and we look forward to their expertise helping our organization both efficiently and effectively accelerate growth," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. "Their proven leadership in the HCM space provides valuable experience to pave PrimePay's path forward of HCM platform innovation that meets and exceeds our clients' needs."

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

