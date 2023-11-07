PrimePay Earns Twelve Badges for HR Software in G2's Fall 2023 Report

"We're proud of this accomplishment and see it as proof our HCM platform is earning our clients' trust and delivering business impact," said Yancy Oshita, Chief Marketing Officer at PrimePay. Post this

PrimePay received badges in the following categories:

Unlike legacy HCM software, PrimePay's patented HCM SaaS provides HR and finance leaders with insight to help staffing, organization planning, retention, and other areas. Over the past year, PrimePay has enhanced its platform in performance management, total compensation, workplace safety, license and certification control, and mobile & web employee self-service.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

