PrimePay Enhances Partnership with i9 Sports as a Preferred Payroll Partner

Together, PrimePay and i9 Sports will partner through a variety of co-marketing activities, including email campaigns, conference sponsorships, virtual events, marketing materials, and other communications.

"PrimePay has been working with i9 Sports franchisees for over five years, and we are excited to grow our partnership and enable franchisees to focus on growing their business," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "The combination of PrimePay Payroll and ProfitKeeper simplifies payroll and brings robust labor analytics to help drive franchise efficiency and profitability."

In 2018, i9 Sports selected PrimePay ProfitKeeper as its franchise analytics platform. Now with the announced payroll partnership agreement, i9 Sports franchisees also have access to automated and compliant technology for streamlined payroll processing.

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About i9 Sports

With over 4 million registrations in communities across the United States, i9 Sports® is the nation's largest multi-sport provider focused solely on high-quality, community-based kids sports leagues. We offer recreational sports leagues, camps and clinics for kids in today's most popular sports such as flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse and volleyball. Our coaches and instructors provide age-appropriate instruction that's both fun for kids and convenient for busy families. We are committed to our mission of Helping Kids Succeed in Life Through Sports.® That's why we teach sportsmanship values alongside skills and drills every week. To us, it's simply The Way Youth Sports Should Be.® To learn more, visit i9 Sports.

