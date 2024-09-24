PrimePay Introduces New People Analytics to Drive Business Outcomes

"The new capabilities in PrimePay HCM help HR and business leaders cultivate people programs that drive business outcomes," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. Post this

Key features of PrimePay People Analytics include:

Workforce Productivity: The return on human capital that connects people, sales, cost, and profitability data to compare against benchmark and drive actions to improve manager and worker productivity.

Manager Performance: A predictive rating of a manager's effectiveness that connects manager profile, employee turnover, and sales and profitability data to compare against benchmark and target high-performing recruits, onboarding, training, and performance actions.

Workforce Efficacy: Get insights to drive informed decisions in recruiting, workforce compensation, and retention strategies that impact sales and profitability.

Multi-dimensional: Filter workforce insights by time and drill down by location and position to understand drivers, benchmark and compare performance, and determine trends.

"Operating a multi or single-unit business is more complex than ever, where financial and people accountability and data and analytics are dispersed," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. "The new capabilities in PrimePay HCM help HR and business leaders cultivate people programs that drive business outcomes."

Unlike legacy people analytics, PrimePay's patented HCM SaaS provides HR and finance leaders with insight to make informed decisions to drive profitability and growth, hiring and retention, and payroll and HR operations. HR Tech Conference attendees can see a demo of PrimePay HCM and People Analytics at Booth #4518.

For More Information

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for people-centric businesses. More than 16,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

Media Contact

Press, PrimePay, 1 877-446-9729, [email protected], https://primepay.com/

SOURCE PrimePay