PrimePay Introducing New HCM Innovations at 2023 HR Tech Conference

"In the current economic climate, our clients are facing employee engagement and retention challenges while their employees are suffering from financial pressures which impact the stability and quality of their lives," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. "The new capabilities in PrimePay HCM help HR leaders cultivate employee engagement and retention, while complying with workplace requirements."

Key enhancements of PrimePay HCM include:

Total compensation: Employees are now able to view the full value of their compensation including salary, bonus, benefits, and PTO, helping an employee to understand what they receive in their total compensation package while assisting employers with their retention efforts.

Workplace safety reporting: Employees are now able to report safety hazards, accidents, and other incidents for OSHA and other reporting requirements in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and other high-hazard establishments.

Employee license and certification management: Employees can now receive reminders of expirations and easily search and add licenses or certifications to their profiles for healthcare, manufacturing, education, social work, construction, and other high-compliance industries.

Mobile-first employee self-service (ESS): Employees receive improved mobile-first access to self-service onboarding, pay stub, direct deposit, taxes, benefits, timeline, and other information. The new experience is also available in Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and other languages.

"PrimePay brings an exciting, innovative technology that is designed to enhance our employee experience and to improve our ability to gain insights through data," said Jenn Bleil, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Aspirion. "We're thrilled to be working with PrimePay, and we recognize the impact that this technology can make as we continue to build a culture that inspires our teammates to achieve their best to support our clients and each other."

HR Tech Conference attendees can see these enhancements at Booth #911, where PrimePay experts will showcase its unique position-based HCM SaaS platform. Unlike legacy HCM software, PrimePay's patented HCM SaaS provides HR and finance leaders with real-time and historical insight for staffing, organization modeling, retention, and other areas for strategic planning and decision-making.

