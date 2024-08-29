PrimePay Named as Exclusive Preferred Payroll Partner of Discover Strength

"By expanding our partnership with PrimePay Payroll, our franchisees can focus on creating thriving businesses, confidently knowing that payroll and taxes are simplified and efficient," said Jessica Medvedev, VP of Finance for Discover Strength. Post this

Together, PrimePay and Discover Strength are working to highlight the advantages of this program through a variety of co-marketing activities, including email campaigns, conference sponsorships, virtual events, marketing materials, and more.

"We're thrilled to expand the PrimePay platform with Discover Strength to help build a thriving franchise business," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "The combination of PrimePay Payroll and ProfitKeeper simplifies payroll and brings robust labor analytics to help drive franchise efficiency and profitability."

Discover Strength selected PrimePay ProfitKeeper in 2022 to gain insights into performance and benchmarking for its franchisor and franchisee operations. By expanding with PrimePay Payroll for its franchisees, Discover Strength gains payroll technology that is efficient and effective.

Additional Resources

● Discover Strength Landing Page

● PrimePay Payroll

● PrimePay ProfitKeeper

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. They've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients—including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency—rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Discover Strength

Founded in 2006, Discover Strength is a Minnesota-based strength training studio built on the principle that busy people don't have time to waste on exercise that doesn't work. Discover Strength delivers 30-minute strength training workouts, twice per week with exercise physiologists. They help their clients look and feel their best in a fraction of the time. Learn more at discoverstrengthfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Press, PrimePay, 1 877-446-9729, [email protected], https://primepay.com/

SOURCE PrimePay