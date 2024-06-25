PrimePay Named as Exclusive Preferred Payroll Partner of Oxi Fresh

"Formalizing this partnership with PrimePay Payroll—after working together for over 10 years—is another example of this support that helps our franchisees focus on growth and efficiency," said Jordan Keith, Director of Operations for Oxi Fresh. Post this

Together, PrimePay and Oxi Fresh are working to highlight the advantages of this program through a variety of co-marketing activities, including email campaigns, conference sponsorships, virtual events, marketing materials, and more.

"We are excited to deepen our long-standing relationship with Oxi Fresh, and we are committed to continuing to deliver on the PrimePay technology and support expectations that many of the franchisees have been familiar with for years," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "With PrimePay Payroll, Oxi Fresh franchisees gain access to technology designed to simplify and speed up back-end business matters, enabling them to focus on growing their business rather than just running it."

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. They've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients—including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency—rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

Oxi Fresh is the World's Greenest Carpet Cleaner® and they're proud of their commitment to environmentally friendly cleaning methods. That commitment means they end up saving dozens of gallons of water per home when compared to traditional steam cleaners. That also means customers get fast dry times of just about one hour. Not only do carpets dry fast, but this revolutionary cleaning system easily erases years of dirt and debris. Oxi Fresh can't wait to clean your carpets!

