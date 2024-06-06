PrimePay Named as Preferred Payroll Partner of Kidokinetics

"By offering PrimePay Payroll to our franchisees, we are bolstering our proven business model with a great partner who, like Kidokinetics, shares decades of experience in their respective industry," said Dena Landers, VP of Franchise Operations. Post this

Together, PrimePay and Kidokinetics will partner through a variety of co-marketing activities, including email campaigns, conference sponsorships, virtual events, marketing materials, and other communications.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Kidokinetics, and we are excited to provide their hard-working franchisees with technology designed to work for them," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "With PrimePay Payroll and ProfitKeeper, Kidokinetics' franchisees can simplify their operations and gain valuable insights into their business."

Kidokinetics selected PrimePay ProfitKeeper in 2023 as its franchise analytics platform to provide performance and benchmarking insights for its franchisor and franchisee operations. By adding PrimePay Payroll, Kidokinetics gains powerful technology that is simple to use, accurate, and compliant, while integrating seamlessly with time-tracking tools.

Additional Resources

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Kidokinetics

Since 1996, Kidokinetics has provided boys and girls of all ages a playful introduction to sports and physical education. Now we have over 100 territories focused on getting more kids moving by having fun. Our sports enrichment & physical education programs comes to your preschool, elementary school, local park or community center. We bring the coach, the equipment, the game plan and the fun! To learn more, visit kidokinetics.com.

Media Contact

Press, PrimePay, 1 877-446-9729, [email protected], https://primepay.com/

SOURCE PrimePay