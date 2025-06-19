PrimePay Named Exclusive Payroll Partner of Happier at Home

"With PrimePay Payroll, our franchisees benefit from increased automation, streamlined compliance, and enhanced efficiency—including through PrimePay's seamless eRSP integration," said Deborah Marcello, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Happier at Home. Post this

Together, PrimePay and Happier at Home will collaborate on co-marketing efforts including email campaigns, event sponsorships, virtual events, and shared marketing materials.

"We are proud to be named the exclusive payroll partner for Happier at Home and are committed to providing their franchisees with technology that drives considerable efficiency improvements," said Brian Meharry, President and Chief Operating Officer of PrimePay. "PrimePay is confident that we can leverage our preferred partnerships with both Happier at Home and eRSP, allowing for integration into our platform, giving franchisees more time to reinvest in their business."

"Here at eRSP, we're thrilled with this partnership, as this truly showcases the power of today's technology and how we are committed to partnering with our clients to enable agency growth," said Jessie Kane, President of eRSP. "We are excited to see this partnership grow and continue to invest in capabilities to make it even easier for agencies to overcome today's payroll and HR challenges."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. All our customers rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Happier at Home

Happier at Home is the perfect solution for seniors that need support to maintain independence in their place of residence, no matter where they call home. We are dedicated to improving the lives of our clients by providing compassionate, one-on-one senior care in the comfort of their homes. To learn more, visit happierathome.com.

About eRSP

eRSP is the leading home care management software that empowers agencies to streamline operations and deliver exceptional care. With an intuitive, cloud-based platform, eRSP provides comprehensive solutions for scheduling, client and caregiver management, billing, payroll, and EVV enabling agencies to enhance productivity, reduce administrative workload, and improve client satisfaction. Trusted by thousands of users, eRSP's robust security features ensure data privacy and compliance, giving agencies peace of mind while focusing on providing quality care. eRSP is committed to driving innovation and efficiency in the home care industry, supporting agencies with the tools they need to grow and thrive. Fuel growth and revolutionize your agency. Visit eRSPsolutions.com

