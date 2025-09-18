PrimePay Named Exclusive Payroll Partner of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

"As a PrimePay customer for 15+ years myself, I'm thrilled that many of our franchise owners can now leverage PrimePay's technology to drive their businesses forward," said Numaan Shah, VP of Franchise Business Support for RMCF. Post this

Together, PrimePay and RMCF will promote this program's advantages through various co-marketing activities including email campaigns, conferences and events, marketing materials, and more.

"RMCF and PrimePay share decades of experience in their respective industries, and we're proud to partner with RMCF to help its franchisees grow their own business," said Brian Meharry, President and Chief Operating Officer of PrimePay. "With the technology duo of PrimePay Payroll and ProfitKeeper, RMCF's franchisees can streamline their operations and gain actionable insights into their business."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 38 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. All our customers rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America's Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times' Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

