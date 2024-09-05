PrimePay Named Official Payroll Partner of eRSP Home Care Platform

"Partnering with PrimePay enables our clients with more options to work the way they want to work," said Jessie Kane, President of eRSP. Post this

eRSP's All-in-One Home Care platform pre-calculates pay rates and loads them into PrimePay Payroll to automatically process payroll and taxes. Key capabilities of PrimePay include:

Mobile Employee Self-Service: Put caregivers in the driver's seat for their onboarding, profile, pay, time, agency updates, and compliance and policy documents.

Unlimited Payrolls and Tax Filings: Process as many payrolls as needed at no additional cost.

Payroll-Connected On-Demand Pay: Give caregivers and other employees access to their hard-earned wages when they need it at no additional cost.

Workers' Comp Administration: Comes with electronic documentation, claim management, and tracking with the provider.

Out-of-Box Payroll & New Hire Reports: Gain insight into cash requirements, payroll journal and general ledger, and automate new hire reporting for State and Federal compliance.

Together, PrimePay and eRSP will enable home care agencies to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time providing quality care and growing their business. With accurate and consistent payroll processes, agencies will improve employee satisfaction and reduce staff turnover.

"We're thrilled to partner with eRSP to deliver on the promise of streamlining home healthcare operations and empowering caregivers," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "The combination of eRSP and PrimePay simplifies payroll and tax compliance, and cultivates caregiver engagement and retention."

About PrimePay

PrimePay® makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and large organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Aspirion, Stagnaro Brothers Seafood, SERVPRO Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About eRSP Solutions

For more than 25 years, eRSP has set the standard in home care software solutions, transforming the operations of home health agencies across the nation. As a pioneer in the industry under Kaleida Systems, eRSP has consistently advanced its platform to empower caregivers, optimize workflows, and elevate the quality of patient care. Driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation, integrity, and client satisfaction, eRSP provides state-of-the-art solutions and unparalleled support, ensuring meaningful, positive outcomes for providers and the individuals they care for. Visit erspsolutions.com.

