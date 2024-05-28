PrimePay Named Official Payroll Partner of Icebox Cryotherapy

"By offering PrimePay Payroll to our franchisees, we are providing them with an opportunity to improve their efficiency, strengthen the employee experience, and stay in compliance," said Allison Adams, Chief Operating Officer of Icebox Cryotherapy. Post this

Together, PrimePay and Icebox Cryotherapy will leverage the power of technology to generate excitement and demand for PrimePay Payroll with franchisees through a variety of co-marketing communications, including email campaigns, conference sponsorships, virtual events, marketing materials, and other co-marketing activities.

"This exciting partnership cements PrimePay's position at the center of franchise culture and expands our journey with Icebox Cryotherapy," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "We look forward to working together to connect financial and operational data to drive franchise profitability and brand growth."

Icebox Cryotherapy selected PrimePay ProfitKeeper in November 2023 as its franchise analytics platform to provide performance and benchmarking insights for its franchisor and franchisee operations. The addition of PrimePay Payroll provides Icebox Cryotherapy with workforce insights including staffing and shift fluctuations to help improve profitability and brand growth.

Additional Resources

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Icebox Cryotherapy

Icebox Cryotherapy is a premier cryotherapy studio specializing in athletic recovery, pain management, wellness and skin health. To learn more visit: iceboxtherapy.com

Media Contact

Press, PrimePay, 1 877-446-9729, [email protected], https://primepay.com/

SOURCE PrimePay