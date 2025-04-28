PrimePay Named Preferred HR & Payroll Partner of Planet DDS

New partnership enables dental practices to streamline payroll & HR, boost efficiency, and focus on patient care.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimePay, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software solutions, and Planet DDS, a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-grade dental software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that designates PrimePay as the preferred HCM provider for Planet DDS' vast network of dental support organizations (DSOs) and multi-location practices.

"We're glad to welcome PrimePay as a preferred HCM partner," said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. "Managing people across a growing DSO is complex. PrimePay's platform helps simplify that complexity, bringing consistency to payroll, HR, and compliance so DSOs can operate with greater clarity and control."

The partnership brings PrimePay's patented cloud-based HCM platform to Planet DDS customers, simplifying multi-location people operations while ensuring compliance. Key features of the platform include:

Unified Employee Data Model: Centralizes employee information, streamlines workflows, and improves data accuracy.

Automated Payroll and Time & Attendance: Streamline payroll operations across multiple locations and simplify tax reporting and compliance.

Integrated HR Operations: Simplifies hiring, onboarding, HR compliance, benefits administration, and fosters a more engaged workforce.

Mobile Employee Self-Service: Provides clinicians & staff with easy access to their onboarding, profiles, pay, time, benefits, and policy documents via mobile.

Through this partnership, PrimePay will support Planet DDS customers with educational resources on the benefits of their payroll and HR solutions for DSOs.

"Managing payroll and HR across multiple locations can be complicated and time consuming for DSOs," said John Cumbee, CEO of PrimePay and CoAdvantage. "Our platform makes these processes simple, automated and fully compliant with regulations. We're excited to partner with Planet DDS and enhance operational efficiencies enabling dental practices to prioritize patient care."

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. More than 14,000 clients — including Aspirion, Bay Area Youth Services, Clamore, French Creek Fall Safety, i9 Sports, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

Planet DDS is a leading provider of a platform of cloud-based solutions that empowers growth-minded dental businesses. Now serving over 13,000 practices and 118,000 customers in North America, Planet DDS delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, Apteryx Cloud Imaging, and Planet DDS Pay. Planet DDS is dedicated to enabling dental support organizations (DSOs) and groups to grow and thrive with technology that delivers seamless integrations, improved workflows, and future-proof scalability. To learn more, visit: Planet DDS.

