PrimePay Named Preferred Payroll Partner for Kahala Brands

"By leveraging PrimePay's advanced technology, franchise owners gain access to tools that help them launch, manage, and grow their business more efficiently," said Tony Crosby, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at Kahala Brands. Post this

Together, PrimePay and Kahala Brands will promote this program's advantages through various co-marketing activities, including email campaigns, conference sponsorships, virtual events, marketing materials, and more.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Kahala Brands, helping their franchisees create great experiences and build strong businesses in their communities," said Brian Meharry, President and Chief Operating Officer of PrimePay. "By pairing PrimePay Payroll with ProfitKeeper, we provide Kahala Brands with a powerful platform that empowers both financial and people outcomes."

Kahala Brands has been using PrimePay ProfitKeeper for over five years. With this expanded partnership, Kahala Brands gains a comprehensive platform to automate and streamline critical people processes.

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. More than 14,000 clients — including Aspirion, Bay Area Youth Services, Clamore, French Creek Fall Safety, i9 Sports, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Kahala Brands

We recognize that in today's marketplace customers want to know where their food is coming from and we share in that philosophy. From Cold Stone Creamery® where the ice cream is made fresh daily in each store to Blimpie® where the premium meats are sliced fresh to order right in front of the customer; each brand consistently delivers a quality product that is unmatched by our competition. No matter which Kahala Brands concept you visit in any of our locations around the world, our dedication to quality and the customer is evident. Compromising on these high standards is never an option from how we do things at the corporate level to the franchisee in his or her local store in communities around the globe. To learn more, visit kahalamgmt.com.

