PrimePay Named Preferred Payroll Partner of Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimePay and Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar today announced a multi-year partnership that designates PrimePay as the brand's preferred payroll provider for its franchisees.

"Preparing franchisees for success is a top priority for us, and part of our comprehensive support is ensuring our franchisees have effective technology that fuels their continued success and growth opportunities," said Michael Sarao, President, CEO of Moxie BBB Franchising LLC. "With PrimePay Payroll, our franchisees can confidently streamline payroll processing for greater efficiency and understanding of their business."

As part of this partnership, PrimePay and Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar will work on a variety of co-marketing activities, including email campaigns, conference sponsorships, virtual events, marketing materials, and more.

"We're excited to be named the preferred partner with Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar, and we look forward to supporting their dedicated franchisees," said Yancy Oshita, Chief Marketing Officer of PrimePay. "By automating payroll and ensuring compliance, we're enabling Moxie's franchisees to focus on what they do best—growing their business and delivering an exceptional salon experience."

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. More than 14,000 clients — including Aspirion, Bay Area Youth Services, Clamore, French Creek Fall Safety, i9 Sports, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

Moxie is a full-service salon & beauty bar offering unparalleled personal salon services. From the moment you enter our doors, we want you to enjoy the ultimate beauty experience! Our mission at Moxie is clear: we want you to leave Moxie looking and feeling as great as you are! To learn more, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar.com.

Press, PrimePay, 1 877-446-9729, [email protected], https://primepay.com/

