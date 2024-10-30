PrimePay Technology Earns Customer-Centric Badges in G2's Fall 2024 Report

"We're honored by this recognition and view it as confirmation that we're delivering value to our customers," said Yancy Oshita, Chief Marketing Officer at PrimePay. Post this

Of note in the Fall 2024 release, PrimePay received the following badges:

Easiest to Do Business With (Mid-Market) – Human Resource Management Systems

Users Most Likely to Recommend (Mid-Market) – Core HR

Easiest Admin - Benefits Administration

Unlike legacy HR tech vendors, PrimePay's patented HCM platform timestamps real-world HR and finance events such as hiring and offboarding, organization changes, and workforce budgeting, ensuring accurate, real-time HR & payroll processing and workforce analytics. Earlier this year, PrimePay released a new version of its HCM software for small businesses, HCM Essentials, to automate processes, safeguard HR compliance, and improve employee retention.

"Our customers want an HCM platform that solves their business problems and delivers a great experience for their HR and finance users and every employee," said Yancy Oshita, Chief Marketing Officer at PrimePay. "It's their voice that is at the heart of what we do - we're honored by this recognition and view it as confirmation that we're delivering value to our customers."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for people-centric businesses. More than 16,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

