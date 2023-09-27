PrimePay Unveils New Mobile-First Employee Self-Service Experience

"With a diverse workforce that includes remote employees, contractors, and younger workers, responsive HCM solutions must be accessible, easy to use and device-flexible — whether they're in a traditional location, coffee shop, vehicle, or working onsite," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. Tweet this

"With a diverse workforce that includes remote employees, contractors, and younger workers, responsive HCM solutions must be accessible, easy to use and device-flexible — whether they're in a traditional location, coffee shop, vehicle, or working onsite," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. "PrimePay's enhanced mobile-first experience gives workers easy access to their pay and benefits, and guides them to manage their own information without HR administration."

Key features of the PrimePay mobile-first experience include:

Smooth Onboarding: Employees are guided through a streamlined onboarding process where they can complete their onboarding tasks and hit the ground running.

Control Over Their Pay: Employees can fully control their pay with Payroll-Connected On-Demand Pay, a guided Direct Deposit set-up experience, and the ability to make changes to their tax withholding at any time.

Process Guardrails: Employees are guided as they make changes to their information, such as adding a beneficiary. The system automatically asks if they want to report a life event to add them to their benefit coverage.

Notifications and Reminders: The system sends notifications and reminders for important deadlines such as an expiring license or certification, performance review, benefit enrollment, or document needing signature.

Secure and User-Friendly Interface: PrimePay's mobile app ensures the highest level of security to protect sensitive payroll data while offering a user-friendly and intuitive interface for effortless navigation.

Multiple Languages: The new experience is available in Spanish and Simplified Chinese, offering a better experience for non-native English speakers.

PrimePay's new mobile ESS portal empowers employees to complete everyday HR tasks like updating profiles, managing payroll and benefits, clocking in and out, and reviewing schedules all from their devices. All requests and transactions are routed through PrimePay's secure infrastructure using data encryption without ever storing any personal information on the mobile device.

For More Information

About PrimePay

PrimePay® makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Stagnaro Bros., SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

Media Contacts

1 (877) 446-9729

[email protected]

SOURCE PrimePay