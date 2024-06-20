PrimePay Unveils the Future of HR for Small Businesses with HCM Essentials

"PrimePay's HCM Essentials is built for small business owners, finance, and HR professionals to tackle these challenges head on and save time and money," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. Post this

Built on a single data source with a low-cost implementation, businesses can take advantage of a wide range of features, including HR, time & attendance and payroll management, employee self-service, and reporting, increasing HR productivity and compliance, and boosting employee engagement and retention. Key features of PrimePay HCM Essentials include:

Mobile-first employee self-service: Put employees in the driver's seat for their onboarding, profile, pay, time, company updates, and compliance and policy documents.

Electronic recordkeeping & document management: Digitize & secure employee profiles, accruals, employee handbook, I-9s, W-2s, hiring, and other compliance and policy documents.

Built-in payroll management with on-demand pay: Eliminate third-party apps and ensure paychecks are done right, and give employees access to their hard-earned wages when they need it at no cost.

Connected time & attendance: Let employees punch in and out from anywhere on any device, and automate tracking, scheduling, labor reporting, and payroll processing.

Interactive organization chart: Manage changes via simple drag-and-drop interface as they occur.

Out-of-box payroll & new hire reports: Gain insight into cash requirements, payroll journal, and general ledger, and automate new hire reporting for State and Federal compliance.

Unlike legacy HR tech vendors that use third-party integrations, employers can add benefits administration and applicant tracking without the hassle of managing multiple vendors.

"Small businesses make an incredible impact on the people and communities they serve, but many are struggling with the crushing effects of rising employment costs, ever-evolving labor and tax laws, and changing workplace culture," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "PrimePay's HCM Essentials is built for small business owners, finance, and HR professionals to tackle these challenges head on and save time and money."

PrimePay HCM Essentials is available for new customers. SHRM24 Annual Conference attendees can visit PrimePay at Booth #1738.

