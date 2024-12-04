PrimeRevenue Announces Enhancements to Funding Team With Updated Leadership Structure to Fuel Global Growth

"There's a simple objective behind this restructuring: maximize the value of our funding network—so we can better serve our customers," said PJ Bain, CEO, PrimeRevenue. Post this

"There's a simple objective behind this restructuring: maximize the value of our funding network—so we can better serve our customers," said PJ Bain, CEO, PrimeRevenue. "Mark Douglas, Serge Thieulle and Flav Pop each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their respective roles, and their leadership and contributions will be invaluable as all of us at PrimeRevenue continue to elevate our practices, strengthen our relationships and make a positive, far-reaching impact on behalf of our clients."

ABOUT MARK DOUGLAS:

Based in London, Douglas joined PrimeRevenue in March 2017 and, prior to this promotion, served as Managing Director, Strategic Accounts, EMEA. A former professional rugby player, Douglas brings an unconventional mix of experience and sales leadership skills to PrimeRevenue. Previously, Douglas led corporate treasury sales at Investec Bank PLC, where he helped establish a leading mid-market treasury business in the UK. His extensive experience also includes roles at Anglo Irish Bank and Ruesch International, where he focused on treasury and foreign exchange solutions. Douglas holds a degree in International Relations from Nottingham Trent University.

"PrimeRevenue has a strong legacy of delivering innovative solutions, and I'm excited to take on this new challenge to build upon that success," said Douglas. "There remains tremendous unlocked value across the EMEA region, and I'm honored to lead our talented funding team as we strengthen our relationships, deepen our networks and ultimately help our customers better navigate the economic headwinds."

ABOUT SERGE THIEULLE:

Based in Prague, Thieulle brings extensive experience from both his previous tenure at PrimeRevenue and leadership roles with other prominent fintech companies. Initially joining PrimeRevenue's Prague office in 2013, he later expanded operations in Asia from the company's Hong Kong office. In 2020, Thieulle transitioned from PrimeRevenue to join the Chinese fintech firm LinkLogis, followed by LiquidX in 2022, gaining valuable experience collaborating with banking partners across Europe and Asia. He holds dual Master's degrees—one in Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management from HEC Paris and another in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College London.

"Rejoining PrimeRevenue—the company where I spent 8 formative years of my career—at such a pivotal moment in its growth is an honor and a privilege," said Thieulle. "I'm beyond thrilled for this opportunity, and I look forward to playing my part in helping further strengthen PrimeRevenue's position as a leader in working capital solutions across EMEA and globally."

