PrimeRevenue Appoints Stefanie Nelsen as Vice President, Payment Solutions

Nelsen to Steer Strategy and Innovation for Expanding Suite of B2B Payments Offerings
ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimeRevenue, the global leader in working capital and B2B payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Stefanie Nelsen as Vice President, Payment Solutions. In this role, Nelsen will lead efforts to expand and enhance PrimeRevenue's suite of B2B payment offerings, with the overarching goal of delivering greater value to customers and partners worldwide. Tapped to steer B2B payments strategy and innovation, Nelsen will focus on empowering enterprise businesses to benefit from PrimeRevenue's integrated payment solutions that serve customers across the globe.
"Dynamic, insightful and customer-obsessed, Stefanie is a proven leader with deep expertise in payments, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome her to the PrimeRevenue team," said PJ Bain, CEO, PrimeRevenue. "Her vision and acumen will be crucial as we continue doubling down on innovation and providing unparalleled value to our customers and partners across the globe. Her leadership will be integral to the future of our payments solutions."
Nelsen joins PrimeRevenue with extensive experience leading strategic partnerships and channel growth across the B2B payments landscape. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Indirect and Partner Channels at Edenred Pay USA. Prior, she held leadership roles at Emburse and Corporate Spending Innovations, where she developed and scaled technology alliances that streamlined payment processes for partners and customers alike. Nelsen has built a reputation for driving operational excellence, strengthening partner ecosystems and cultivating high-performing teams rooted in collaboration and innovation.
"At PrimeRevenue, my mandate is straightforward: relentlessly innovate, streamline B2B payment processes and improve partner and customer engagement," said Nelsen. "It is an honor to be part of the PrimeRevenue team and to have this opportunity to work alongside such smart, dedicated and talented colleagues who share a deep passion and enthusiasm for this industry. We will make our customers and partners proud."
She earned her bachelor's degree from Hope College and master's degree from Auburn University. She has also completed executive education programs at the Yale School of Management and MIT Sloan School of Management.
Nelsen is based in Naples, Florida and will collaborate closely with PrimeRevenue teams and customers across key global markets.
PrimeRevenue is the global leader in working capital and B2B payment solutions. Thousands of companies around the world leverage the award-winning PrimeRevenue Platform to improve payment visibility, unlock liquidity, enhance control, and drive operational efficiency. Through the Platform, PrimeRevenue enables seamless collaboration between buyers and suppliers—automating digital payments, accelerating cash flow, and ensuring on-time payment for businesses across the globe. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne.
