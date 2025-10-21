PrimeRevenue Appoints Stefanie Nelsen as Vice President, Payment Solutions

"It is an honor to be part of the PrimeRevenue team and to have this opportunity to work alongside such smart, dedicated and talented colleagues who share a deep passion and enthusiasm for this industry." Post this

Nelsen joins PrimeRevenue with extensive experience leading strategic partnerships and channel growth across the B2B payments landscape. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Indirect and Partner Channels at Edenred Pay USA. Prior, she held leadership roles at Emburse and Corporate Spending Innovations, where she developed and scaled technology alliances that streamlined payment processes for partners and customers alike. Nelsen has built a reputation for driving operational excellence, strengthening partner ecosystems and cultivating high-performing teams rooted in collaboration and innovation.

"At PrimeRevenue, my mandate is straightforward: relentlessly innovate, streamline B2B payment processes and improve partner and customer engagement," said Nelsen. "It is an honor to be part of the PrimeRevenue team and to have this opportunity to work alongside such smart, dedicated and talented colleagues who share a deep passion and enthusiasm for this industry. We will make our customers and partners proud."

She earned her bachelor's degree from Hope College and master's degree from Auburn University. She has also completed executive education programs at the Yale School of Management and MIT Sloan School of Management.

Nelsen is based in Naples, Florida and will collaborate closely with PrimeRevenue teams and customers across key global markets.

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue is the global leader in working capital and B2B payment solutions. Thousands of companies around the world leverage the award-winning PrimeRevenue Platform to improve payment visibility, unlock liquidity, enhance control, and drive operational efficiency. Through the Platform, PrimeRevenue enables seamless collaboration between buyers and suppliers—automating digital payments, accelerating cash flow, and ensuring on-time payment for businesses across the globe. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Learn more atwww.primerevenue.com and follow us on X @primerevenue and LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue/.

