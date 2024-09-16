PrimeRevenue Hires and Appoints Brent Kinman as VP of Payments

In newly created position at PrimeRevenue, Brent Kinman will lead global growth of expanded B2B payment offerings.
ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimeRevenue, the global leader in working capital and B2B payment solutions, today announced the hiring of Brent Kinman for the newly created position of Vice President of Payments. In his role, Kinman will lead the sales and growth strategy of the company's B2B payment services across the globe, as the company continues the expansion of its enterprise B2B offerings—which include a recently launched Payments as a Service (PaaS) solution, available to clients now.
"As we continue expanding and growing our B2B payments services and technology, Brent—a seasoned leader with 25 years of experience spanning the supply chain and payments industries—is a natural fit for this role," said PJ Bain, CEO, PrimeRevenue. "With his impressive acumen, exceptional communication skills and distinguished military service, Brent brings the knowledge, passion and strategic thinking that will pave the way for our company, products and customers to all thrive."
Over the years, Kinman has acquired deep industry knowledge and expertise through senior roles at companies including Arthur Andersen, SAP, Corcentric and ApexAnalytix. He received a BS from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the University of Georgia. Kinman graduated from the Navy's Nuclear Power School, before serving as a nuclear submarine officer aboard the USS Nebraska.
"It is an honor to join PrimeRevenue, an industry leader that facilitates three hundred billion dollars in payments annually, and to be working with its talented team as we execute on advancing the company's offerings in B2B payments—which is an extraordinarily exciting and ever-evolving space," said Kinman. "Uniquely defined by its levels of transparency, innovation and ease-of-use, PrimeRevenue's enterprise payments technology provides tremendous value to customers all over the world, and I look forward to playing my part in helping extend the reach and access to that value."
About PrimeRevenue
As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage one streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Learn more at www.primerevenue.com and connect with us on Twitter @primerevenue and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue/.
