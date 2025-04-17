PrimeRevenue Hires Andrew Hamilton as CTO

"As we shape the next chapter of PrimeRevenue's journey, Andrew's stewardship, experience and counsel will be crucial. His role isn't just about leading technology—it's about driving transformation," said PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue. Post this

Over the course of his career, Hamilton has led highly impactful software initiatives and guided global engineering teams through complex, strategically significant projects, at great scale. He most recently served as SVP of Engineering at CoStar Group, and previously held CTO roles at Steady, ParkMobile and Cardlytics. Hamilton studied Computer Science at the University of Southampton and serves on the board of the Technology Association of Georgia.

At PrimeRevenue, Hamilton will oversee advanced AI integration across PrimeRevenue's offerings as well as ensure that PrimeRevenue is building solutions that keep the company ahead in a rapidly changing market. He will also play a critical role in aligning technology with business goals amid ongoing global expansion and innovation.

"In 2025, there's no role I can think of that's more exciting than the opportunity to drive transformation at the intersection of innovation, payments and AI," said Hamilton. "PrimeRevenue is an industry pioneer and changemaker—whose mandate is serving, empowering and delivering impact for its clients. It is an honor to work alongside the PrimeRevenue team, and to play my part in contributing to the company's next era of growth."

About PrimeRevenue

As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage PrimeRevenue's streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Learn more at www.primerevenue.com and connect with us on Twitter @primerevenue and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue/.

Media Contact

