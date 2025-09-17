PrimeRevenue Integrates Plaid Identity Verification for Suppliers, Protecting Customer Supply Chains

"Fraud prevention is paramount to B2B payments, and PrimeRevenue is an ideal partner to work with in strengthening trust and security across global supply chains." Post this

"Modern supply chains demand smarter verification. With Plaid IDV, suppliers on the PrimeRevenue platform can rest easy knowing that their accounts are protected from bad actors," said PJ Bain, CEO, PrimeRevenue. "All of our solutions and initiatives are driven by our North Star of accelerating global commerce through streamlining B2B payments. By protecting customer supply chains, this partnership serves that end—strengthening the foundation of trust between suppliers, buyers, and funders and ultimately enabling faster, more secure payments."

"Fraud prevention is paramount to B2B payments, and PrimeRevenue is an ideal partner to work with in strengthening trust and security across global supply chains," said Alain Meier, Head of Fraud, Plaid. "Together, we're helping suppliers get paid faster, buyers reduce risk, and supply chains run more securely—with streamlined identity verification built right into the payment experience. Our shared goal is simple: enable suppliers and buyers to transact with speed and certainty, without added complexity."

Key features and benefits of the integration include:

Stopping fraud before it starts. Verify identity before any payment rerouting occurs.

before it starts. Verify identity before any payment rerouting occurs. Global-ready. Verify identities across over 16,000 document types across more than 200 countries and match facial biometrics using advanced liveness detection.

Fast, easy, secure. Suppliers can verify their identity in as little as 30 seconds, reducing delays in managing sensitive company information.

Built-in risk signals. Plaid IDV detects hundreds of high-risk behaviors including VPN use, suspicious email and phone activity, and signs of synthetic identity.

Audit-ready. Suppliers get full session records for compliance, exception handling, and peace of mind.

Stronger verification with Plaid IDV reduces misdirected payments, minimizes manual review, strengthens compliance posture and overall helps to boost confidence across supply chains.

To date, more than 30,000 companies across the world leverage PrimeRevenue's solutions to connect the entire financial supply chain through automated digital payments, increased payment visibility, enhanced control and improved cash flow. The PrimeRevenue Platform supports over 30 currencies.

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue is the global leader in working capital and B2B payment solutions. Thousands of companies around the world leverage the award-winning PrimeRevenue Platform to improve payment visibility, unlock liquidity, enhance control, and drive operational efficiency. Through the Platform, PrimeRevenue enables seamless collaboration between buyers and suppliers—automating digital payments, accelerating cash flow, and ensuring on-time payment for businesses across the globe. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Learn more at www.primerevenue.com and follow us on X @primerevenue and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue/.

