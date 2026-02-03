PrimeRevenue Names Eric Riddle Chief Commercial Officer

"As PrimeRevenue continues to grow and transform to meet the expanding needs of our clients, Eric brings the leadership, acumen and foresight that will further elevate the value we deliver to our customers and partners," said PrimeRevenue CEO PJ Bain. Post this

In 2025, Riddle rejoined PrimeRevenue as Senior Vice President, Global Market Strategy, after having served on the company's leadership team from 2009 to 2014. He later served as a strategic advisor, supporting initiatives related to product expansion and commercial acceleration. Over the past year, Riddle has led PrimeRevenue's go-to-market strategy and spearheaded key initiatives supporting the launch, sale and delivery of new solutions serving clients globally.

With nearly three decades of executive leadership experience across AP automation, treasury, payments, and supply chain finance, Riddle has held senior roles at Kyriba, Edenred Pay, and Mastercard, where he led financial institution sales and B2B partnerships in North America.

"It is the honor of my career to step into this role for PrimeRevenue, at this pivotal moment for the company and for the payments industry," said Riddle. "At PrimeRevenue, we have a clear mission, a best-in-class team and a mandate to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. As CCO, my focus is on innovating, transforming and elevating our services and go-to-market capabilities to better serve our customers."

Riddle's appointment follows a banner year for PrimeRevenue, marked by industry honors including recognition in Global Finance's World's Best Supply Chain Finance Providers, the Payments Awards, Digital Banker's Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards, and the Best in Biz Awards. In 2025, PrimeRevenue also appointed Stefanie Nelsen as VP, Payment Solutions, and integrated Plaid identity verification for suppliers on the PrimeRevenue Platform.

Based in Bonita Springs, Florida, Riddle will work closely with employees in Atlanta and across key global markets. He also serves on the Corporate Advisory Board at Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert College of Business.

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue is the global leader in working capital and B2B payment solutions. Thousands of companies around the world leverage the award-winning PrimeRevenue Platform to improve payment visibility, unlock liquidity, enhance control, and drive operational efficiency. Through the Platform, PrimeRevenue enables seamless collaboration between buyers and suppliers—automating digital payments, accelerating cash flow, and ensuring on-time payment for businesses across the globe. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Learn more at www.primerevenue.com and follow us on X @primerevenue and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue/.

Media Contact

Melissa Banks, PrimeRevenue, 1 4065991648, [email protected], https://primerevenue.com/

SOURCE PrimeRevenue