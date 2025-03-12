PrimeRevenue Releases Inaugural CFO Trend Report

"The financial landscape has seen an unprecedented level of volatility in the last five years, from the pandemic to geopolitical disruptions. The best shock absorber for volatility is tight cash controls and improved cash flow," said PJ Bain, CEO, PrimeRevenue. Post this

Featured in the report are the results of a recent survey of PrimeRevenue customers on accounts payable processes and challenges. Among the survey's key findings:

84% of capital goods suppliers are leveraging supply chain finance (SCF) to accelerate payments, reducing terms to an average of 37 days.

67% of finance leaders cite automation as critical for reducing costs and improving cash flow visibility.

62% of businesses are aware they experienced a payment fraud attempt in 2024.

The reports captures insights on industry trends including:

Risk Management and Financial Security: Today's finance leaders aren't just managing liquidity; they're shaping financial strategies that balance risk and innovation, cost efficiency and supplier resilience, sustainability and profitability. Success depends on agility—leveraging real-time insights, adaptable payment solutions, and proactive risk management to turn uncertainty into opportunity.

Interest Rate Stabilization and Capital Deployment: After years of uncertainty, interest rates have stabilized—allowing businesses to plan investments with greater confidence. Companies are moving from cash preservation to strategic investment and SCF and early payment strategies are helping businesses free up working capital while keeping suppliers financially stable.

The Tariff Effect and Supply Chain Shifts: Tariff increases and shifting global supply chains are making supplier payments and financial planning more complex. Trade policy uncertainty is forcing finance teams to rethink how they manage working capital, adjust supplier payment strategies, and prepare for rising crossborder costs.

Digital Transformation in Finance: Finance teams that embrace automation will scale faster, save money, and improve decision-making.PrimeRevenue's data shows Companies that automate AP see 60% lower costs, 90% fewer errors, and 250% faster approvals.

The Future of B2B Payments and AI Adoption: AI is revolutionizing finance, from fraud detection to predictive analytics and dynamic discounting. Companies using AI in AP report $3M+ in ROI over five years as well as stronger fraud prevention.

The full report—which includes an in-depth analysis of over 150 data points, inclusive of intel from 124 finance leaders, and contains industry predictions with actionable insights is available at: https://primerevenue.com/resources/white-papers/cfo-trends-to-watch-2025/.

