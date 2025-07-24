PrimeRevenue Welcomes Back Eric Riddle as Senior Vice President, Global Market Strategy

"Eric's return is a strategic win for both PrimeRevenue and our clients. He brings a rare blend of vision, industry knowledge, and commercial execution that will be instrumental as we expand our platform and reach new markets," said PrimeRevenue CEO PJ Bain. Post this

"Eric's return is a strategic win for both PrimeRevenue and our clients," said Bain. "He brings a rare blend of vision, industry knowledge, and commercial execution that will be instrumental as we expand our platform and reach new markets. His leadership will help sharpen our strategic focus and accelerate our next chapter of growth."

With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across AP automation, treasury, payments, and supply chain finance, Riddle has held senior roles at Kyriba, Edenred Pay, and Mastercard, where he most recently led financial institution sales and B2B partnerships in North America.

"PrimeRevenue is in a prime position to lead in an evolving and exciting space," said Riddle. "The passion and alignment across the organization is palpable. I'm energized by the opportunity to scale new solutions, drive measurable client impact, and work alongside a team I know and respect deeply."

Riddle's appointment follows the recent addition of Chief Technology Officer Andrew Hamilton, who is spearheading the company's innovation roadmap, including deeper integration of AI and advanced analytics across the platform. Together, Riddle and Hamilton will play key roles in aligning product strategy, technology, and market execution.

Based in Bonita Springs, Florida, Riddle will work closely with teams in Atlanta and across key global markets. He also serves on the Corporate Advisory Board at Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert College of Business.

As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage PrimeRevenue's streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Learn more at www.primerevenue.com and connect with us on X @primerevenue and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue/.

