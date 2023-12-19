PrimeSource Brands CEO Tom Koos Named City of Hope Spirit of Life® Honoree

"It is humbling to be honored by such an inspiring institution, whose researchers and medical professionals are making a difference in the lives of millions," Koos said. Post this

Koos joined PrimeSource Building Products as president and CEO in April 2018, bringing more than 35 years of global supply chain, distribution, and consumer brand experience. In 2020, he became president and CEO of PrimeSource Brands, which was formed by the consolidation of Wolf Home Products, Dimora Brands and PrimeSource Building Products — whose industry-leading brands include Grip-Rite, Pro-Twist, RailFX, Nationwide Industries and many others. PrimeSource Brands provides the building industry's premier customer experience with the highest value products, brands, and services.

The Spirit of Life® award is City of Hope's highest honor, bestowed upon leaders in various categories of business, including construction; hardware and homebuilding; music, film, and entertainment; fashion and retail; beauty; food; real estate, and many more.

Other honorees from the National Hardware/Homebuilding Industry this year include Jeff Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO of Mohawk Industries, and Kevin Campbell, president of Moen Americas. They will be honored at the Spirit of Life® Golf Outing and Awards Reception at The Palms in Las Vegas, on Feb. 26, 2024, during Design & Construction Week. Throughout 2024, the honorees will bring members of the hardware/homebuilding industry together to benefit City of Hope.

City of Hope's National Hardware/Homebuilding Industry group was established in 1983 and represents philanthropic leaders across manufacturing, retail, distribution, sales and other related areas. Since its inception, the industry has raised more than $175 million to support City of Hope's research, treatment and education efforts battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope has facilities in California, Arizona, Illinois and Georgia and a team of 12,000 medical, research and healthcare professionals, business leaders, support staff and volunteers.

