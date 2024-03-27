Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection Debuts First Annual Highland Golf and Wine Classic

Partnering with some of the leading names in golf, culinary and wine from across the country, Primland's Golf & Wine Classic seamlessly blends intimate culinary and oenophile experiences and world-class golf and adventure. Post this

Partnering with some of the leading names in golf, culinary and wine from across the country, Primland's Golf & Wine Classic seamlessly blends intimate culinary and oenophile experiences and world-class golf and adventure. The weekend will begin with a shotgun start on Saturday, followed by a four-course dinner featuring wines from Flowers Vineyards & Winery's esteemed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay collections hailing from the Sonoma Coast.

The celebrations and partner golf tournament continue with a day on the Highland Course, including a Southern-style lunch on the greens by critically acclaimed chef and cookbook author Kenny Gilbert. A Champion's toast at the Tobacco Barn will recognize the weekend's golf tournament winners, followed by an elevated Southern Supper prepared by Chef Gilbert and paired with Amulet Estates' coveted Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley's finest growing regions. Following the tournament's conclusion, guests are invited to enjoy a leisurely day filled with spa rejuvenation, guided horseback rides and endless exploration possibilities.

The resort's Tobacco Barn will also be transformed into Primland's Pop Up Golf Lounge, featuring shopping with retail partners Stitch Golf and Byrdie Golf Social Wear along with refreshing golf-inspired libations from the Glenmorangie Bar. Resort guests and Highland Classic participants alike are invited to immerse themselves in the luxury golf lifestyle while shopping the latest athletic trends and sipping bespoke cocktails such as the Glenmorangie Orange Palmer.

Highland Golf and Wine Classic weekend packages start at $2,495 for single occupancy and $2,995 for couples and include luxury resort accommodations for two nights, VIP amenities, two days of tournament play on the Highland Course, world-class wine and epicurean experience, and more.

The Highland Classic is part of Auberge Resorts Collection's The Extraordinary Year initiative, which features one-of-a-kind experiences across each of the collection's properties.

About Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection

Located on 12,000 acres in the heart of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection is a majestic year-round mountain retreat that resonates with those who immerse themselves in luxurious elegance whenever possible. Guests can revel in the rustic glamour, refined authenticity, and natural beauty of the property, creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience. The resort offers 62 luxurious guest accommodations including cottages, treehouses, Mountain Homes, and a variety of rooms and suites located in the main Lodge. Resort amenities include a championship-caliber golf course, full-service spa with an indoor pool and jacuzzi, state-of-the-art fitness center, theater, game room, a fully equipped observatory with two top-of-the-line telescopes and an on-site astronomer, an exceptional culinary program with five distinct farm-to-table experiences, and an impressive roster of outdoor adventures from horseback riding to fly-fishing and beyond.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 27 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

