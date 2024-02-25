Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Congratulates Lexye Aversa's to Host 6th Annual Holiday Cabaret Luncheon in Palm Beach

Palm Beach to Shine at the 6th Annual Holiday Cabaret Luncheon A Celebration of Life and Love

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palm Beach was gearing up for an appreciation dinner scheduled on February 22nd, 2024, to celebrate the remarkable success of the 6th Annual Holiday Cabaret Charity Fundraiser Luncheon, which took place on December 10th, 2023. This luncheon, set in a prestigious Palm Beach venue, will honor the contributors, volunteers, and attendees who played pivotal roles in the fundraiser that benefited "A Safe Haven for Newborns," aiming to eliminate infant abandonment by aiding pregnant girls in crisis and securing loving homes for newborns.

At the forefront of this magnificent gathering was organizer Lexye Aversa with His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who co-emceed the event. The German Prince added a layer of royal allure to the festivities. The luncheon kicked off with a red carpet reception and boutique at 11:30 am, featuring the enchanting melodies of Cecilia Roy and the artistic performances of Ballet Palm Beach.

The luncheon itself was a feast for the senses, accompanied by wine and stellar performances. An X-Factor Romania winner, did serenade guests, enhancing the ambiance as models showcase the latest couture by Odalys Marino. This blend of music, fashion, and philanthropy promises to make the luncheon a memorable event for all who attend.

At the grand gala this year, "A Safe Haven for Newborns" was proud to honor Barbara and Jack Nicklaus as its 2023 Grand Honorees. The couple's philanthropic efforts, particularly through Miami Children's Hospital, have been instrumental in supporting the organization's life-saving mission. Founder Nick Silverio's dedication to saving babies and aiding pregnant girls has transformed thousands of lives, with the organization being recognized by figures as eminent as the Pope for its humanitarian achievements.

The Holiday Cabaret Charity Fundraiser Luncheon is not just an event; it's a celebration of the community's collective spirit to support a noble cause. With 383 lives already touched, the luncheon is a testament to the difference one can make through compassion and generosity.

Tickets were highly sought after and attendees were encouraged to secure theirs promptly to be part of this unique blend of charity, celebration, and fashion. For more information, ticket purchases, and donations, guests always visit the official event website, call directly for credit card transactions, or submit the provided form.

It is always a feast to join the biggest philanthropists in Palm Beach for an evening where fashion, music, and charity converge to support "A Safe Haven for Newborns," ensuring a brighter future for infants in need. By sharing this invitation, you extend the circle of love and support to one of the most vulnerable groups in our society.

Contact Information:

Lexye Aversa - Chairperson & Event Producer

Phone: 561 512-7333

About A Safe Haven for Newborns:

Dedicated to preventing infant abandonment, "A Safe Haven for Newborns" offers assistance, education, and support to pregnant girls in crisis, ensuring newborns a chance at life with loving families.

Media Contact

Bob Cabell, NewsTodayWorld.org, 5623149465, [email protected], http://NewsTodayWorld.org

SOURCE A Safe Haven for Newborns