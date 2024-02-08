Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the German Prince, TV-host and Lawyer to Host NYFW IHFW at 230 Fifth Ave. Penthouse

Dr. Prince Mario-Max Hosts International Heritage Fashion Week, A Fusion of Elegance and Cultural Innovation at NYFW

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Hollywood Host and Lawyer is set to emcee the highly anticipated International Heritage Fashion Week (IHFW) during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The event, produced by celebrity designer and producer Prashant Goyal, promises to be a celebration of elegance, innovation, and cultural heritage in the world of fashion.

Scheduled for February 8, 2024, at the prestigious 230 Fifth Ave. Penthouse, the International Heritage Fashion Week will showcase a fusion of Indian heritage and contemporary design curated by Prashant Goyal. With showtimes at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM, guests will have the opportunity to experience the magic of fashion against the backdrop of the iconic New York City skyline.

Prashant Goyal, known for his exquisite designs blending Indian heritage with modern aesthetics, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the event. As both a celebrated designer and seasoned producer, Goyal's vision for the International Heritage Fashion Week promises to captivate audiences and redefine the boundaries of fashion.

The choice of venue for the event, 230 Fifth Ave. Penthouse, underscores the commitment to sophistication and style. Boasting unparalleled views of the city and state-of-the-art facilities, the penthouse offers the perfect setting to showcase the designers' collections. Additionally, the spacious and elegant backstage areas ensure that models and designers alike can prepare for the runway in comfort and style.

The International Heritage Fashion Week will feature multiple showtimes at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM, offering guests and fashion enthusiasts multiple opportunities to experience the magic of the runway. Whether launching a new collection or celebrating a milestone, the event promises to be a showcase of creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity in fashion.

About International Heritage Fashion Week

International Heritage Fashion Week celebrates the fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary design, showcasing the finest creations from around the world. Hosted by Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and produced by Prashant Goyal, the event promises to redefine the boundaries of fashion and inspire audiences with its creativity and elegance.

His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is the son of Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe and His Highness Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe of the Royal line zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

