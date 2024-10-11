PrinceNanaCoffee.com Announces Partnership with ShopAEW to Provide Coffee-Themed Merchandise for Fans of All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

This strategic partnership aims to offer uniquely crafted merchandise to fans of Prince Nana and All Elite Wrestling who also enjoy their coffee

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrinceNanaCoffee.com, an online coffee retailer offering a variety of fresh, premium-roasted coffee beans has continued to enjoy massive acclaim from fans of All Elite Wrestling, especially those who love coffee. The company's focus on delivering freshly roasted coffee is essentially the reason for this superb growth. Part of its policy is that beans for coffee are only roasted after a customer places an order. This is to ensure the quality and freshness of their coffee.

Their coffee offerings include various blends, single-origin beans, and flavored coffees such as "Cinnabon" and "Pumpkin Spice." The company was founded by Prince Nana who is a notable manager in the wrestling world especially for his involvement with the faction Mogul Embassy in AEW, where he manages wrestlers like Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Today, PrinceNanaCoffee.com is excited to announce to the general public that it has signed a new partnership deal with ShopAEW, an online store for shirts and merchandise for All Elite Wrestling fans and enthusiasts. The partnership paves the way for PrinceNanaCoffee.com to offer AEW fans its range of coffee-themed products which will resonate with everyone who also loves coffee.

The PrinceNanaCoffee.com outfit is part of a merchandise bundle that is available to fans of AEW based on the exclusive partnership that the company has struck with ShopAEW. In the bundle, fans will find a t-shirt, a coffee mug, and a 12 oz package of Italian roast coffee. Each of the items is designed in such a way that it appeals to wrestling fans who admire Prince Nana's character and enjoy taking specialty coffee.

ShopAEW is an all-inclusive store for All Elite Wrestling enthusiasts. The store aims to be a one-stop shop for all things AEW, featuring merchandise, memorabilia, prints, clothing and apparel, games, and easy access to AEW updates. Together with PrinceNanaCoffee.com, fans of AEW will be getting added value when they visit the store.

Orders aren't tied to fans in the United States alone as international shipping is provided by the company so that other nationals who want to show their love for AEW can get the bundle offered by PrinceNanaCoffee.com and ShopAEW plus customers can also choose from the 12oz Italian roast standard or the 12 single serve cups and other perks that will be coming. Another thing that is worthy of note is that US orders get free shipping.

Coffee lovers, AEW fans, and pro wrestling fans can get the merch bundle by visiting www.PrinceNanaCoffee.com or ShopAEW

PrinceNanaCoffee.com is an online retailer that specializes in providing freshly roasted, premium coffee beans. They offer a variety of blends, single-origin beans, and flavored coffees as well as teas such as Masala Chai and Jasmine.

