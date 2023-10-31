Princess Dental Staffing Named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner Award

"Princess Dental Staffing is thrilled to be named a Power Partner by Inc. Magazine. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and the value we provide to our clients." Post this

"We're thrilled to be named a Power Partner by Inc. Magazine," said Chris Lewandowski, President of Princess Dental Staffing. "Our mission is to make hiring easy for dental offices while helping dental professionals find fulfilling work. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and the value we provide to our clients."

Princess Dental Staffing's online platform matches dental job seekers to the openings for which they qualify. Dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and dental receptionists can sign up for free to be matched to permanent and temporary job openings on the site. Dental offices can easily post job listings for all dental staff positions and have temporary positions filled quickly.

"Princess Dental Staffing is a seamless, intuitive, and commendable platform. I have experienced both the employer and candidate user interface, and I highly recommend it," says the doctor.

"Princess Dental Staffing is simple and easy to use. You can look for temp work, full-time work, or both if you want. My experience temping with this company has been smooth and pleasant. Definitely recommend to anyone looking for work in the dental field," a job seeker shared.

With over 104,581 temp jobs filled and 1,598 permanent placements, Princess Dental Staffing is the premier destination for dental staffing placement. The company helps dental professionals advance their careers and gives dental offices a simplified hiring experience.

For the full list of Inc.'s Power Partner Award honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards

About Princess Dental Staffing

Princess Dental Staffing is an online platform that matches dental professionals with job opportunities and makes hiring easy for dental offices. Dental hygienists, dental assistants, dentists, and front office staff can search for permanent and temporary positions on the site. Dental offices can post job listings for all dental staff. Princess Dental Staffing provides an efficient hiring experience for dental offices and helps dental professionals advance their careers. For more information, visit https://www.princessdentalstaffing.com/

