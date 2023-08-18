Princeton Medspa Partners Acquires Advanced Life Clinic, Capping Off a First Year Under CEO Nick Williams That Saw the Company Triple in Size

Princeton Medspa Partners acquires Advanced Life Clinic, marking the company's sixth physician-owned medical spa and eighth total acquisition.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Medspa Partners has completed its partnership with Advanced Life Clinic, a Huntsville-based aesthetic medical practice. The business was founded in 2004 by Dr. Hayley DeGraaff, M.D. Like the rest of Princeton's portfolio of practices, ALC is the highest rated medspa in its region, and boasts a full offering of aesthetic medical services.
ALC marks the sixth physician-owned medical spa acquired by Princeton Medspa Partners, and its eighth total acquisition. PMP has experienced industry leading growth under its CEO Nick Williams, who commented during the press release that with the acquisition of ALC, he has met his goal to triple the size of the company's revenue, locations and earnings in his first year at the helm.
"We continue to add best in class medical spas to our company, and ALC is no exception. Dr. DeGraaff has built an incredible practice - The sky is truly the limit on the potential of this clinic," Williams said of the acquisition. Regarding PMP's significant growth since his arrival, Williams said, "The success we have experienced is directly related to the incredible people on our leadership team and at our clinics. When you have best-in-class people, you get best-in-class results."
ALC was represented by Viper Equity Partners in the transaction. Viper also represented Kovak Cosmetic Center in a transaction with Princeton earlier this year.
About Princeton Medspa Partners
Princeton Medspa Partners is a national aggregator of medspas and aesthetic medical practices. The company focuses its efforts on acquiring and managing provider-owned and driven businesses, as well as franchise developments. The company currently owns/manages 11 corporate locations, with a significant number of new acquisition opportunities signed. Inquiries regarding the company can be directed towards Princeton Medspa Partners CEO Nick Williams at [email protected]. Inquiries to the investor board can be directed to Phil Piro at [email protected].
