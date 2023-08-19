Princeton Review Names Stetson University One of the Best 389 Colleges in the U.S.

"To have Stetson nationally recognized again in this way further validates our constant commitment to academic excellence and the dedication by our faculty and staff to the students we serve." -Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD Tweet this

Students also noted the importance that Stetson places on their personal well-being through the low student-to-faculty ratio, saying this feature is "allowing me to work closely with my professors and develop a unique relationship with some of the best professionals in my field of study."

The profile also comments that the general student consensus remains that "Stetson is a place where genuine, lifelong friendships develop," and, with a wide range of diversity in the backgrounds and experiences of students at Stetson, everyone is given the opportunity to become a leader.

"To have Stetson nationally recognized again in this way further validates our constant commitment to academic excellence and the dedication by our faculty and staff to the students we serve," said Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. "As we celebrate Stetson's 140th anniversary this year, we look back on the fulfilling opportunities for experiential and global learning, as well as the valuable relationships formed between our students and faculty, and we look forward to the celebration of our students thinking even bigger and achieving beyond their expectations both inside and outside the classroom."

The Princeton Review is a comprehensive guide to the nation's best colleges and provides in-depth profiles on schools, including detailed admissions information, ranking lists and rating scores, best-of lists by interest, candid student feedback, and student-driven details that help both students and parents to select their best-fit colleges.

"Personal attention is at the core of Stetson's exceptional academic programs," said Jeff Gates, LP.D, senior vice president for Enrollment and Marketing at Stetson. "We prepare our students for success from Day One."

