Principles for Sustainable Flash Chromatography: Reducing, Reusing and Optimizing for a Greener Workflow, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

However, built-in purification gradients have encouraged researchers to minimize optimization of their chromatographic methods. It is well established that purification adds a significant amount of solvent usage due to unoptimized methods, requiring duplicated efforts when the first purification fails.

Additionally, several solvents that have been a common place in chromatography are now classified as harmful and hazardous, leading to use restrictions and the need to develop improved methodologies for benchtop chromatography while not sacrificing the speed of delivery of novel molecules.

During this webinar, the expert speakers will present strategies for flash purification as it is commonly performed but highlight imbedded, improved technology that allows for simple optimization of gradients that reduce solvent usage. They will also highlight alternative chromatographic strategies that reduce or eliminate restricted solvents for greener purifications overall.

Register for this webinar to explore how automation and optimization in flash purification can considerably reduce waste and hazardous solvent use in small molecule synthesis.

Join Austin Schlirf, Application Scientist, Biotage®, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Principles for Sustainable Flash Chromatography: Reducing, Reusing and Optimizing for a Greener Workflow.

