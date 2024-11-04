Prinoth Unveils Expanded Production Facility in Granby, Canada

"Our investment in the Granby plant reinforces our unwavering commitment to investing in the future—not only for our company, but for our employees and the region." – Klaus Tonhäuser Post this

Speaking at the opening, Klaus Tonhäuser, President of the Prinoth Group, highlighted the importance of the expansion to Prinoth's future plans: "Our investment in the Granby plant reinforces our unwavering commitment to investing in the future—not only for our company, but for our employees and the region. The relentless efforts and dedication of our employees have been the driving force behind this achievement, and we are proud to further establish Granby as a key hub for custom project development and innovation in the crawler carrier market."

Prinoth is deeply grateful to the entire team at Granby for their hard work and dedication, which has been instrumental in achieving this ambitious expansion. "Prinoth's many accomplishments would not have been possible without the hard work of its employees. Their continued commitment is the foundation upon which we build our success," comments Anton Seeber, President of the HTI group which owns Prinoth.

The Granby facility's expanded production capacity will allow us to continue serving our customers worldwide, driving further innovation and creating even greater opportunities for the region. With this expansion, we are prepared to meet the growing demand for Prinoth's products, while also fostering a culture of continuous improvement and sustainability.

About Prinoth

Prinoth Ltd manufactures crawler carriers, snow groomers and snow removal vehicles. Proven technologies and expert know-how, contribute to the industry-leading vehicles renowned for their reliability, productivity and performance.

Prinoth Ltd is part of the Prinoth Group which has over 60 years' experience in developing and manufacturing snow groomers, crawler carriers and vegetation management equipment. With four production facilities, sales and service partners in over 80 countries and more than 1000 employees, Prinoth is able to meet the needs of its customers at the local level.

