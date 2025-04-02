Prinoth Unveils the Panther T9r, Redefining Productivity in Compact Crawler Carriers

"The Panther T9r represents a major leap forward in compact crawler carrier design." — Doug Little Post this

Key features of the Panther T9r include:

1. Increased Payload Capacity: The T9r boasts a payload of 17,637 lbs. (8,000 kg), a significant increase from its predecessor, the T7r. This enhancement allows for more efficient material transport, reducing the number of trips required on job sites.

2. Larger Dump Box: With a heaped capacity of 6.5 yd³ (5.0 m³), the T9r offers ample space for various materials, further boosting productivity.

3. Advanced Cab Design: The T9r features a completely redesigned cab, focusing on operator comfort and productivity. Cab amenities include:

o Air-ride seat as standard, a unique offering in the market

o 7-inch touchscreen display with dial job-control and engine RPM control

o Cruise control for reduced operator fatigue on long hauls

o Improved legroom and ergonomic controls

o Robust joystick design for control of rotation and bed dump

o Sun visor and enhanced climate control

4. Enhanced Safety Features:

o Additional red handrails for improved access and safety

o Overload alert system to prevent excessive loading

o Dump box position sensor for added operational awareness

5. Telematics-Ready: The T9r is compatible with Prinoth Connect, offering real-time fleet management capabilities, including vehicle health monitoring and maintenance scheduling.

6. Environmental Considerations: Despite its increased capacity, the T9r maintains a low ground pressure of just 5.3 psi when fully loaded, minimizing environmental impact in sensitive areas.

7. Powerful and Efficient Engine: Equipped with a Caterpillar C4.4 Diesel Engine (201 HP @ 2200 rpm), the T9r meets EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V emissions standards.

The Panther T9r is designed for versatility across various industries, including construction, oil & gas, utilities and environmental remediation. Its combination of increased payload, advanced operator features and robust design makes it an ideal choice for projects requiring efficient material transport in challenging terrains.

Coupled with the vehicle's telematics system, the built-in payload overload sensor is ideal for rental fleets, and attentive fleet manages across the board, allowing them to monitor and log where, when and if machines are being abused by overloading them in the field. A clear overload warning appears on the vehicle's touchscreen whenever the maximum payload is exceeded. Staying within the vehicle's 17,000-pound payload capacity lowers total cost of ownership by reducing wear and tear on dump boxes, planetary drives, tracks and more.

"With the T9r, we're not just launching a new vehicle; we're setting a new standard in the compact crawler carrier market," added Little. "This machine embodies our commitment to innovation, productivity and sustainability."

The Prinoth Panther T9r is now available through Prinoth's global network of dealers and distributors available here https://www.prinoth-crawlercarriers.com/en/find-a-dealer.

To access high-resolution images of the Prinoth T9r, please visit https://youtu.be/tvO1fY5wbMo.

To view a video of the Prinoth T9r in action, please visit http://rebrand.ly/mp0q39q.

About Prinoth

Prinoth Ltd manufactures crawler carriers, snow groomers and snow removal vehicles. Proven technologies and expert know-how, contribute to the industry-leading vehicles renowned for their reliability, productivity and performance.

Prinoth Ltd is part of the Prinoth Group which has over 60 years' experience in developing and manufacturing snow groomers, crawler carriers and vegetation management equipment. With four production facilities, sales and service partners in over 80 countries and more than 1000 employees, Prinoth is able to meet the needs of its customers at the local level.

