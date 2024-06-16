Print-on-demand Solution Provider Procolored Showcases Latest Innovations at Graphics Pro Expo 2024

Procolored, a leading inkjet printer manufacturer, is proud to announce its participation at the 2024 Graphics Pro Expo (GPX) in Long Beach, showcasing its cutting-edge DTF (Direct to Film) printers.

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graphics Pro Expo (GPX) is a major event for the digital graphics market and printing industry, where participants can access the latest products, learn new technologies and techniques in digital printing. This exhibition gathers professionals from the graphics and printing industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and entrepreneurs, where they can understand industry trends, find business opportunities, and build business connections. Procolored's presence in the GPX event is an significant step to engage closely with its customer base and therefore enhance its brand awareness.

The Ultimate Print-on-Demand Experience With Innovative Technology and Infinite Creativity

"We are excited to present at the GPX event in Long Beach," said Chris Chen, Marketing Manager of Procolored. " Procolored is an expert in simplifying the printing process and providing more freedom in printing custom designs. At our booth #215, visitors can see live demonstrations of DTF printers producing custom-printed shirts, as well as learn about other printing methods like UV and UV DTF for creating art pieces or customizing various vessels."

Procolored's different kinds of inkjet printers offers a wide range of applications, suitable for home-based entrepreneurs doing print-on-demand businesses. The printers empower them to expand their categories of POD product, from apparel to crafts, vessel printing, and home decor.

These printers can produce vibrant, detailed designs on a variety of materials, allowing fulfillment of different kinds of custom orders. Among these inkjet printers, the DTF technology, an improvement upon the DTG (Direct to Garment) process, represents a revolution in textile printing. While DTG prints directly on textiles, with printed design influenced by the color of the fabrics, the DTF process prints full-color images on a film, which is then transferred to various fabrics, resulting in vibrant colors and high washability, opening up unprecedented personalization opportunities for the apparel industry.

Notably, Procolored placed special emphasis on showcasing its latest A4-sized compact DTF printer at the expo. Weighing only 10 kg, this printer represents a significant leap from the traditional room-sized factory machines to a sub-30-inch desktop unit. It upgrades from a sheet-fed to a roll-fed mode, enabling continuous printing and reduced waste of the printable film. It also integrates a miniaturized version of Procolored's Siphon Circulation system, which originally designed for their professional-grade DTF Pro printers to provide more stable white ink supply and reduced risk of print head clogging. The upgraded A4 DTF Printer is priced at just over $1,500, making it a highly cost-effective choice for new DTF beginners and small printing business owners.

"We hope to help more business owners understand the benefits of DTF printing," said Chen. "Procolored is committed to developing user-friendly and quality-reliable solutions to empower creative entrepreneurs. At GPX, more and more people discover the convenience of starting a DTF printing business with our reliable printers."

Procolored's presence at the GPX event in Long Beach was last from June 13 to 15. At the booth #215, Procolored provides live printing demonstrations and help visitors to learn the full workflow from artwork upload to finished product transfer.

About Procolored

Founded in 2018, Procolored is a global leading manufaturer of lightweight inkjet printers, dedicated to developing powerful and user-friendly DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG printers suitable for various materials, including fabrics, acrylic, and glass. To date, Procolored products are sold in more than 31 countries and regions, empowering over 30,000 home-based entrepreneurs to launch and expand their digital printing businesses.

