PrintXpand to Showcase Next-Gen Web-to-Print, Print on Demand and W2P MIS/ERP Solutions at Drupa 2024

Our team is eager to demonstrate how our web-to-print and print-on-demand solutions can assist businesses in adapting to and excelling in the ever-evolving consumer landscape. We invite attendees to join us for a closer look at the future of printing technology. Post this

Web-to-Print Solution: It empowers businesses to streamline operations and elevate the customer experience. The solution comprises of intuitive Storefronts, Advanced Product Design Tools (2D & 3D), and MIS/ERP. This all-in-one package caters to both established businesses looking to enhance their existing web-to-print operations and entrepreneurs venturing into this growing market for the first time.

Print on Demand Solution: It allows print businesses to expand their market reach and product catalog diversity effortlessly. By onboarding unlimited sellers, businesses can eliminate geographical constraints and broaden market reach by tapping new customer segments with a wide variety of products and designs. Moreover, the solution handles order fulfillment and logistics operations seamlessly, allowing you to focus on growing your business.

Web-to-Print MIS/ERP Solution: A MIS/ERP specially customized for the printing industry, ensuring seamless integration between online store and back-office operations. Streamline your printing operations with features like streamlined artwork proofing, dynamic price calculator(CPQ), order management, inventory management, etc.

"We are delighted to present our latest innovations at Drupa 2024. Our team is eager to demonstrate how our web-to-print and print-on-demand solutions can assist businesses in adapting to and excelling in the ever-evolving consumer landscape. We invite attendees to join us for a closer look at the future of printing technology." said Maulik Shah, CEO of PrintXpand - A Biztech Company.

At Drupa 2024, PrintXpand's team of seasoned experts will be on hand to engage in meaningful discussions with printing companies eager to explore the web-to-print domain. You can book an appointment with the team to have in-depth conversations on how PrintXpand's solutions can navigate the evolving market demands, enhance customer engagement, and catalyze business growth.

Visitors are encouraged to meet the PrintXpand team at HALL: 7A, BOOTH: A21, where they can discuss tailored solutions that can elevate their business operations to new heights.

Meet us at our booth or book a meeting with us at https://www.printxpand.com/events/drupa-2024/

About PrintXpand (https://www.printxpand.com):

PrintXpand (formerly known as Brush Your Ideas) specializes in web-to-print solutions for enterprise businesses, revolutionizing how businesses manage their printing needs. They offer a range of innovative solutions, including End-to-End Web-To-Print Solutions, Print on Demand, Web-to-Print MIS/ERP, and Product Personalization Tools(2D & 3D).

Additionally, PrintXpand provides marketplace solutions, such as artist marketplaces and B2B/B2C marketplaces. Through its connected ecosystem strategy, PrintXpand guarantees businesses endless customization options and a smooth selection of solutions when needed.

About Drupa (https://www.drupa.com):

Drupa stands as the premier global trade fair for the printing and media industries, uniting professionals from around the globe every four years. Renowned for showcasing the latest innovations in print technology, including digital and conventional printing machines, materials, and applications, Drupa provides an unmatched platform for networking, discovering emerging trends, and forging new business partnerships. Its pivotal role in driving technological advancements and industry standards makes it a must-attend event for stakeholders aiming to stay at the forefront of the dynamic printing sector.

Media Contact

Dilip Rajpurohit, PrintXpand, 91 8320886011, [email protected], https://www.printxpand.com

SOURCE PrintXpand