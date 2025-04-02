Prioritizing Safety in Clinical Trials: The Impact of Culture on Operational Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Cultural values, specifically listening and flexibility, are often underemphasized when in fact they are critical pillars in the delivery of safety services to clients. Post this

Assigning a Lead Safety Specialist to every project has proven successful for guidance, budget management and quality assurance. The expert speakers will discuss the critical role of the Lead Safety Specialist and the benefits of leveraging their medical training and expertise, pulling from their wealth of previous experience in bedside nursing to develop strong safety narratives that create accurate and efficient clinical study reports.

Cultural values, specifically listening and flexibility, are often underemphasized when in fact they are critical pillars in the delivery of safety services to clients. An intentional hiring process can ensure that team members align on key values and bring their talents to support each client, study and safety event with the utmost attention.

Register for this webinar today to explore a patient-centric approach to safety data collection and monitoring in clinical trials.

Join Lisa Dawson, RN, Senior Director of Safety, Catalyst Flex; Emily Anderson, RN, Principal Safety Specialist, Catalyst Flex; and Julie Van Orsdel Daves, MSHS, CCRP, President & Principal Consultant, JVD Pharma Consulting, LLC, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Prioritizing Safety in Clinical Trials: The Impact of Culture on Operational Success.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks